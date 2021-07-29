Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: all the British horses plus orange jumpsuits, a straw hat and more





A wide variety of national uniforms were on display at this morning’s horse inspection in Japan, so check out our Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures.

Some nations were casual in T-shirts, others paired their shorts with a tie, while some pulled out all the stops with jumpsuits or dresses.

Let’s get started by checking out the British team…

British team rider Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott’s and her own London 52

Oliver Townend trots up Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class for Team GB

Tom McEwen, also a British team member with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser

British alternate pair Ros Canter and Allstar B, who belongs to his rider and Caroline Moore

Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: our favourite outfits

Chinese team member Alex Hua Tian with Sarah and Pip Higgins and Pam Dews’ Don Geniro

Andrew Hoy trots up David and Paula Evans, his own and his wife Stefanie’s Vassily De Lassos. The pair start for the Australian team

Poland’s Joanna Pawlak comes forward with her own Fantastic Frieda

Peter Flarup presents Fascination for Denmark. The horse is owned by his rider and Victoria Ulrikke Hjortnæs

Sam Watson rides Vahe Bogossian’s Flamenco in the Olympic eventing competition

Swedish alternate Sara Algotsson-Ostholt and Chicuelo, who belongs to Patricia Oddshammar and Gunnar Modalen

Hong Kong representative Thomas Heffernan Ho with Irene Ho and Miranda Rauis’ Tayberry – the oldest horse in the competition at 20 years old

Indian individual rider Fouaad Mirza with Seigneur, owned by M/S Embassy Property Development PVT Ltd

Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Larga SPRL’s Alpaga D’Arville start their competition for Belgium

Nicolas Wettstein trots up Altier D’Aurois for Ecaudor. The horse belongs to the rider, his father Frank Wettstein and mother Monique Deyme

Alexander and Joseph Giannamore and Tim Price’s Vitali, ridden and presented by Tim for the New Zealand team

Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue D’Argouges, owned by Peter Barry. Colleen is Canada’s sole representative after the withdrawal of Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti

Miroslav Trunda and Shutterflyke, owned by Svobodova Adela, take to the trot-up strip for the Czech Republic

Pictures by Peter Nixon

