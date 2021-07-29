{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: all the British horses plus orange jumpsuits, a straw hat and more

    • A wide variety of national uniforms were on display at this morning’s horse inspection in Japan, so check out our Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures.

    Some nations were casual in T-shirts, others paired their shorts with a tie, while some pulled out all the stops with jumpsuits or dresses.

    Let’s get started by checking out the British team…

    Tokyo Olympic eventing first trot-up: Laura Collett and London 52

    British team rider Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott’s and her own London 52

    Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class

    Oliver Townend trots up Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class for Team GB

    Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser

    Tom McEwen, also a British team member with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser

    Ros Canter and Allstar B

    British alternate pair Ros Canter and Allstar B, who belongs to his rider and Caroline Moore

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: our favourite outfits

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro

    Chinese team member Alex Hua Tian with Sarah and Pip Higgins and Pam Dews’ Don Geniro

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos

    Andrew Hoy trots up David and Paula Evans, his own and his wife Stefanie’s Vassily De Lassos. The pair start for the Australian team

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: Joanna Pawlak and Fantastic Frieda

    Poland’s Joanna Pawlak comes forward with her own Fantastic Frieda

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: Peter Flarup and Fascination

    Peter Flarup presents Fascination for Denmark. The horse is owned by his rider and Victoria Ulrikke Hjortnæs

    Sam Watson rides Vahe Bogossian’s Flamenco in the Olympic eventing competition

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: Sara Algotsson-Ostholt and Chicuelo

    Swedish alternate Sara Algotsson-Ostholt and Chicuelo, who belongs to Patricia Oddshammar and Gunnar Modalen

    Thomas Heffernan Ho and Tayberry

    Hong Kong representative Thomas Heffernan Ho with Irene Ho and Miranda Rauis’ Tayberry – the oldest horse in the competition at 20 years old

    Olympic eventing first trot-up: Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur

    Indian individual rider Fouaad Mirza with Seigneur, owned by M/S Embassy Property Development PVT Ltd

    Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Alpaga D’Arville

    Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Larga SPRL’s Alpaga D’Arville start their competition for Belgium

    Nicolas Wettstein and Altier D’Aurois

    Nicolas Wettstein trots up Altier D’Aurois for Ecaudor. The horse belongs to the rider, his father Frank Wettstein and mother Monique Deyme

    Olympic eventing first trot-up: Tim Price and Vitali

    Alexander and Joseph Giannamore and Tim Price’s Vitali, ridden and presented by Tim for the New Zealand team

    Olympic eventing first trot-up pictures: Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue D’Argouges

    Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue D’Argouges, owned by Peter Barry. Colleen is Canada’s sole representative after the withdrawal of Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti

    Miroslav Trunda and Shutterflyke

    Miroslav Trunda and Shutterflyke, owned by Svobodova Adela, take to the trot-up strip for the Czech Republic

    Pictures by Peter Nixon

