A slice of horsey heaven complete with stables, grazing and an arena





Old Wincombe Farm is situated on the edge of, and with direct off-road riding access to, the Cranborne Chase, an area of outstanding natural beauty, while being within walking distance to Shaftesbury town, which is just a mile away.

This property has excellent road and rail links with the nearby stations of Gillingham (five miles) and Tisbury (eight miles) within a short drive and the A303 providing easy access to London and the West Country.

Local equestrian centres include Dorset Showground (six miles), Wilton RDA (18 miles) and Downlands Equestrian (16 miles).

If you need a vet get in touch with Pinkham Equine Veterinary Clinic (19 miles).

Like to hunt? You’ll be able to head out with the Portman, the Wilton or the South & West Wilts.

If racing is more your thing, Wincanton Racecourse is 14 miles away.

Old Wincombe Farm is on the market with Fox Grant for £769,950. Let’s take a look around…

Next to the house and off the drive are the equestrian facilities, including three stables, a tack room and an open-fronted hay store.

The grazing is divided into four paddocks with post and rail fencing, all with water troughs connected. This property sits in just over four acres.

There is a 40x20m outdoor arena with an all-weather surface. This property also has exceptional hacking on the surrounding Cranborne Chase that you can access directly via bridleways.

Old Wincombe Farm has a long sweeping driveway, plus gravelled and large lawned gardens with a pond. There is room to park multiple vehicles alongside of the house.

Inside, the sitting room has a log burner while the kitchen/dining room has a vaulted ceiling, inglenook fireplace and log burner.

The principle bedroom has an en-suite plus a study/large dressing room.

There are two further double bedrooms, one being on the first floor with another en-suite.

