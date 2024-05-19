



Fancy living in a castle? Well now you can – and even better, it has some great equestrian facilities too.

Among the property’s famous former equine residents is top racehorse Ribot, who was foaled here and he went on to win all of his 16 races, including the Prix De L’Arc de Triomphe twice. In more recent years, the yard has operated as a showjumping facility, with many horses from this property going on to compete in top shows around the world.

This castle is in Largo Dell’ Olgiata, 20km north of Rome in Italy, with Roma Urbe Airport just 20 minutes away.

If someone in your family isn’t horse-mad, the good news is this home borders one of the most prestigious golf courses in Europe.

This property is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty and the price is available upon request. Let’s take a look around…

There are two main stabling barns, which can accommodate 65 horses in total.

There is a large outdoor arena and another arena with a roof designed to keep off the Italian sun, but with open-sides to allow the breeze to pass through.

Breeding facilities also feature on this property, plus there are indoor and outdoor horsewalkers and a tack room.

This home sits in a total of 30 hectares (just over 74 acres) and includes grazing and woodland.

There is an outdoor swimming pool set in an English-style lawn, plus a clubhouse with a gym and a small heated pool. There is also a helipad.

Built between 1560 and 1575, the castle still has countless original features. The property has been a welcome stop over the centuries for famous people such as popes, cardinals, noble families and rulers, including Queen Christina of Sweden in the 1600s. In 1940, the Armistice between Italy and France was signed here.

The main body of the castle is over five levels. On the ground floor there are large halls, a study, a bedroom, three bathrooms, a dining room and a kitchen.

On the second floor there are two halls with ornate high ceilings, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The next floor has two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchenette and laundry area.

There is a full apartment on the top floor of the castle.

There are also eight apartments located in the four perimeter towers, along with a large villa in the woods. The complex has a total of 34 rooms and 35 bathrooms, spread over about 6,000 square meters of space.

