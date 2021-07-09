{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Tomorrow (Saturday 10 July), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Darley July Cup Stakes gets underway at Newmarket racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up with six furlongs ahead of them to help you select your July Cup betting. Who is your pick to win? Could it be last year’s winner, Oxted? (Pictured).

    July Cup betting

    Horse: Starman | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 4/1
    Trainer: Ed Walker

    Dragon Symbol | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 4/1
    Trainer: Archie Watson

    Oxted | Jockey: Cieren Fallon | Place bet: 9/2
    Trainer: Roger Teal

    Rohaan | Jockey: Shane Kelly | Place bet: 13/2
    David Evans

    Creative Force | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 15/2
    Charlie Appleby

    Extravagant Kid | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 12/1
    Brendan Walsh

    Supremacy | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 12/1
    Clive Cox

    Glen Shiel | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 14/1
    Archie Watson

    Art Power | Jockey: Sylvestre De Sousa | Place bet: 16/1
    Tim Easterby

    Chil Chil | Jockey: Rob Hornby | Place bet: 20/1
    Andrew Balding

    Line Of Departure | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 25/1
    Roger Varian

    Method | Jockey: Sean Levey | Place bet: 25/1
    Martyn Meade

    Good Effort | Jockey: Ray Dawson | Place bet: 33/1
    Ismail Mohammed

    Summerghand | Jockey: Martin Harley| Place bet: 33/1
    David O’Meara

    Glorious Journey | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 40/1
    Charlie Appleby

    Emaraaty Ana | Jockey: Jack Mitchell | Place bet: 50/1
    Kevin Ryan

    Garrus | Jockey: Rossa Ryan | Place bet: 50/1
    Charles Hills

    Miss Amulet | Jockey: W J Lee | Place bet: 50/1
    K J Condon

    Brando | Jockey: Tom Eaves| Place bet: 66/1
    Kevin Ryan

    How can I watch the July Cup?

    ITV Racing will be showing the July Cup live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 4.25pm.

    What is the prize money for winning?

    The winner of the 2021 July Cup will take home £289,646.

    Recent July Cup winners

    2020: Oxted, ridden by Cieren Fallon, trained by Roger Teal and owned by S Piper, T Hirschfeld & D Fish
    2019: Ten Sovereigns, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
    2018: U S Navy Flag, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
    2017: Harry Angel, ridden by Adam Kirby, trained by Clive Cox and owned by Godolphin
    2020: Limato, ridden by Harry Bentley, trained by Henry Candy and owned by Paul G. Jacobs

