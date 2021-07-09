



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Tomorrow (Saturday 10 July), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Darley July Cup Stakes gets underway at Newmarket racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up with six furlongs ahead of them to help you select your July Cup betting. Who is your pick to win? Could it be last year’s winner, Oxted? (Pictured).

July Cup betting





Horse: Starman | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 4/1

Trainer: Ed Walker

Dragon Symbol | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 4/1

Trainer: Archie Watson

Oxted | Jockey: Cieren Fallon | Place bet: 9/2

Trainer: Roger Teal

Rohaan | Jockey: Shane Kelly | Place bet: 13/2

David Evans

Creative Force | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 15/2

Charlie Appleby

Extravagant Kid | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 12/1

Brendan Walsh

Supremacy | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 12/1

Clive Cox

Glen Shiel | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 14/1

Archie Watson

Art Power | Jockey: Sylvestre De Sousa | Place bet: 16/1

Tim Easterby

Chil Chil | Jockey: Rob Hornby | Place bet: 20/1

Andrew Balding

Line Of Departure | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 25/1

Roger Varian

Method | Jockey: Sean Levey | Place bet: 25/1

Martyn Meade

Good Effort | Jockey: Ray Dawson | Place bet: 33/1

Ismail Mohammed

Summerghand | Jockey: Martin Harley| Place bet: 33/1

David O’Meara

Glorious Journey | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 40/1

Charlie Appleby

Emaraaty Ana | Jockey: Jack Mitchell | Place bet: 50/1

Kevin Ryan

Garrus | Jockey: Rossa Ryan | Place bet: 50/1

Charles Hills

Miss Amulet | Jockey: W J Lee | Place bet: 50/1

K J Condon

Brando | Jockey: Tom Eaves| Place bet: 66/1

Kevin Ryan

Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Prices correct at time of publishing. Be Gamble Aware.

How can I watch the July Cup ?

ITV Racing will be showing the July Cup live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 4.25pm.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 July Cup will take home £289,646.

Recent July Cup winners

2020: Oxted, ridden by Cieren Fallon, trained by Roger Teal and owned by S Piper, T Hirschfeld & D Fish

2019: Ten Sovereigns, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2018: U S Navy Flag, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2017: Harry Angel, ridden by Adam Kirby, trained by Clive Cox and owned by Godolphin

2020: Limato, ridden by Harry Bentley, trained by Henry Candy and owned by Paul G. Jacobs

Continued below…

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

18+, T&C Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free