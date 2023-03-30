Equestrian community devastated as rider pronounced dead after fall





The racing community has been rocked again as a man died in a riding accident at a Newmarket racing stable.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, at Robert Cowell’s Newmarket yard, on Wednesday (29 March). The previous day, a 25-year-old female employee had collapsed and died at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables in Cheshire.

Robert told the Racing Post the team was devastated, adding that the man, who had only been there for two or three weeks, was a “very smiley, cheerful person, an accomplished horseman and quickly became a valued member of our small team”.

Robert said his team’s thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.47am yesterday (29 March) with reports a man had fallen from a horse in a field off London Road near Six Mile Bottom. Officers and paramedics attended, but the man died at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been handed to the coroner.”

