Deep sadness as stable staff member dies at work

A member of staff died while at work at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables yesterday morning (28 March).

The female employee died “despite the best efforts of all involved” at the Cheshire yard, home to trainer Hugo Palmer and owned by the former England footballer.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much valued member of our team died at work this morning.” Manor House Stables said in a statement.

“The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said officers were made aware at about 8.50am that a 25-year-old woman had collapsed at the stables in Malpas.

“Emergency services attended the location and, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the woman sadly died at the scene,” the spokesman said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

