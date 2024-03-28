



Hylands is a bungalow with equestrian facilities and 24.54 acres, in Dorset, which is to be sold via public action. There’s tremendous potential for a purchaser to upgrade what could be a very reasonably priced property.

Hylands is in Wardon Hill, which is between the county town of Dorchester (10 miles) and Yeovil (13 miles), providing swift access to both with full range of facilities including mainline train stations in each.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include the RAC Saddle Club at Bovington Equestrian (20 miles) and Moreton Equestrian (19 miles), while Upton Pyne and Bicton Arena’s extensive facilities are just over 50 miles away.

If you like to hunt, head out with either the Cattistock or the South Dorset, and should you need a vet, the experts at Dorset Equine Veterinary Services are nearby (14 miles).

Hylands is on the market with Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £550,000. the property will be for sale by public auction and via livestream on Thursday 18 April 2024 at 2pm at Digby Hall, Sherborne DT9 3AB. Let’s take a look around…

Hylands sits in 24.54 acres of level to gently sloping, free-draining pasture with far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside. In the past three years, most of the grass has been used for hay, generating a great source of income.

The land is divided into several stock-proof paddocks.

The outbuildings include two stable blocks, 11 barns, two field shelters, a summerhouse and various other buildings used for storage – all adjoining concrete yards with access to water and electricity.

The bungalow has two reception rooms, two double bedrooms and a third double bedroom/study. There is a large detached double garage with a workshop with power and light, plus extensive parking with space for large vehicles.

The garden surrounds the property with mature shrubs and lawn, plus some flower borders.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.