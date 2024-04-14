



This five-bedroom home offers rural living and equestrian facilities with a handy separate building designed for use as a home office, too.

Mount Pleasant is in the village of Lower Halstow in Kent. There are excellent transport links, including three railway stations (two of which are high-speed), two motorways, two ferry ports, the Channel Tunnel, and four airports.

Local equestrian centres include White Horse Farm (19 miles) and Cobham Manor (nine miles).

Duckhurst Farm hosts regular competitions and is a 45 minute drive from the front door.

Kent County Show is held seven miles from the front door and takes 20 minutes to get to.

Your nearest hunts would be Ashford Valley Tickham Hunt, East Kent with West Street or the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent.

Check out the facilities on offer at Bonfleur cross-country course (16 miles).

The experts at Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic (19 miles) will be on hand, should you require their services.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this home has a guide price of £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

Mount Pleasant has five stables, tack and store rooms, and two paddocks, in addition to plenty of garaging.

Originally designed by David Stevens, who won 11 gold medals at The Chelsea Flower Show, this property’s gardens feature lawns, mature specimen trees, pond and a summer house. This home sits in three acres.

Originally constructed in the early 20th Century, Mount Pleasant has undergone renovations and features a handcrafted kitchen with an AGA, and views of the landscaped gardens.

There are adjoining formal dining and lounge areas, along with a triple aspect sitting room.

An oak staircase leads to the first floor, where there are five bedrooms. Bedroom five features its own freestanding slipper bathtub.

In addition to the main dwelling, a detached outbuilding offers office space with a kitchen and W.C facilities. This aspect of the property has the potential for conversion into auxiliary accommodation, subject to the necessary permission being obtained.

