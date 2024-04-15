



If you’ve ever dreamed of rural living with ample space for a couple of horses, this property might just be up your street.

Introducing Dallowgill, a generous five-bedroom property in the Nidderdale National Landscape near the eastern boundary of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Suffice to say the views are beautiful and there are bridleways and byways aplenty to explore. With six acres at your disposal, there’s plenty of space to play with – you’ll truly be able to enjoy your own piece of one of the country’s most beloved landscapes.

Dallowgill is six minutes’ drive from the village of Kirkby Malzeard and 18 minutes from the cathedral city of Ripon. You can reach the spa town of Harrogate in 33 minutes. Harrogate has a mainline station with direct services to York (38 mins), Leeds (36 mins) and London Kings Cross (2h 52mins).

The property is 16 miles from junction 48 for the A1 southbound and 15 miles from junction 51 for the A1 northbound.

Local equestrian centres include The Yorkshire Riding Centre (22 mins), home to GB eventing high performance coach Chris Bartle. Also in the local area is Northallerton Equestrian Centre (41 mins), which caters to unaffiliated and affiliated competitors across the disciplines. For cross-country schooling, head to Craven Country Ride (52 mins) and Helen Bell Equestrian (33 mins).

If you’ll be gearing up to hunt this autumn, head out with the North York and West of Yore hunt.

Fans of racing can head to Sherriff Hutton (1hr) for point-to-pointing or York Racecourse (1hr 3mins).

Should you need them, Bishopton Equine Vets are just down the road (13 mins).

On the market with Hunters, Dallowgill is listed at £989,000. Let’s take a look around…

The original portion of the property dates back to the 1600s and the house is reached by a long, sweeping driveway. The house’s six acres are shared between paddocks, a lawn and and orchard. The property is served by its own spring and filtration system.

As well as the two timber stables, there are an additional three outbuildings attached to the property which could be converted with the correct permissions.

Inside, the living accommodation has country character with exposed beams and a tiled floor in the kitchen. There is a range cooker and wooden fitted units throughout.

The beams extend to the living room.

The orangery to the rear of the house shows off the gorgeous views.

The house even has its own reading nook – just look at those shelves!

