



Britain’s sole five-star is set to take place in Devon this autumn at the Chedington Bicton Park Horse Trials (2-5 September). To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here’s our complete guide on how to watch Bicton Horse Trials.

How to watch Bicton Horse Trials

For those who can’t make it in person, all the action will be available to watch live via a dedicated Elite Eventing channel on Horse & Country’s streaming service, H&C+.

The trot-up (Thursday 1 September) and dressage (Friday 2 September) will be free to view.

The cross-country (Saturday 3 September) and the final trot-up and showjumping phases (Sunday 4 September) can be watched with a ‘Weekend Pass’, which are now available for £25, or for £20 for H&C+ members.

All Weekend Pass holders will be able to watch all of the content on-demand for 90 days following the event.

Horse & Country TV say: “Produced by the team behind the Event Rider Masters series, Elite Eventing offers a global first that creates a direct link between you the viewer, and the sport through the creation of the ‘Elite Eventing Premium’ prize fund.

In the simplest of terms – for every sale of the Chedington Bicton Park 5* Live Stream Weekend Pass, over the initial 5,000 purchases, Elite Eventing donates £7.50 directly into the additional prize fund for the Top 10 Bicton 5*. Funds will also be available for the further development of the sport.”

You can purchase your Bicton Horse Trials Weekend Pass here.

