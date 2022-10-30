Equestrian property advertised for £55,000 in Horse & Hound in 1978 is back on the market





This detached property is in a rural position near the village of Brenchley in Kent. Lying about seven miles to the east of Tunbridge Wells, Brenchley is surrounded by countryside in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Paddock Wood, which is just over three miles away, offers a main line train station with services to London Charing Cross (via London Bridge and Waterloo East) and to London Cannon Street, from 52 minutes.

About four miles away is the A21 dual-carriageway which links directly to the M25 London orbital motorway and Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Local equestrian centres include Ten Oaks (11 miles), Wellgrove Farm Equestrian (three miles) and Honnington (nine miles). You can also hire out the facilities on offer at Littleton Manor (36 miles).

If you need a vet get in touch with Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic (10 miles).

Like to hunt? You’ll be spoilt for choice with three packs on your doorstep including the Southdown & Bridge, the Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent and the Ashford Valley Tickham Hunt.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £1.75m, which is a bit different compared to when it was last advertised with Horse & Hound in 1978…

Let’s take a look around…

The approach to the house is via a private drive with the house sitting well back from a quiet country lane.

To the side of the property, there are three stables, a tack room and courtyard. From these stables, you enter a large paddock – this property sits in three acres in total.

To the rear of the property is a landscaped garden and there is also a large gravel drive at the front of the house and a double garage too.

This unlisted property dates from the 1920s and on entering the house, there is a central hallway with stairs leading up to the first floor.

From the central hallway there are reception rooms including a triple aspect living room, a dining room with a bay window overlooking the garden and a large conservatory with French doors leading to the garden.

From the entrance hall you also access the kitchen which leads through to a cloakroom, utility room and bedroom. This portion of the house could easily be reconfigured to a self-contained studio annexe (subject to the necessary permissions).

On the first floor there are five bedrooms and two family shower/bathrooms.

The principal bedroom is triple aspect and has built-in wardrobes.

