A striking family home with 18 stables, outdoor arena and two lakes, in 52 acres





Glancellyn is in Nantgaredig in Carmarthenshire. This property is situated midway between the market towns of Llandeilo and Carmarthen, which is eight miles away and has a train station. It is close to Pembrey Country Park, Gower Peninsular and the Pembrokeshire coastal path.

Local equestrian centres include Fedw EC (21 miles), Lluest Equine Centre (57 miles), and Oaktree Equestrian (12 miles).

Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic is 18 miles away, should you need veterinary assistance. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with either the Llandeilo Farmers or the Sennybridge Farmers.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with an asking price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Glancellyn sits within approximately 52.83 acres of grounds.

It features 18 stables, a 55x18m sand arena and a horsewalker.

There are a number of fields and two private lakes, plus gardens.

The entrance hall has slate-tiled flooring and vaulted ceilings, and there is also a boot room. The main reception room has an inglenook fireplace and a window seat. There is also a sitting room.

The kitchen/diner/breakfast room has limestone tiled flooring and a vaulted ceiling with oak beams. The kitchen includes a range of units with granite worktops, a double Range Master porcelain sink, NEFF dishwasher, tall Hoover fridge, and an Everhot oven. There is a pantry space next to the kitchen.

On the ground floor there is also a study, lounge and a toilet.

On the first floor is a principal bedroom, which has a sit-out balcony overlooking the two lakes, fitted wardrobes and an en-suite.

There are four further bedrooms, one with an en-suite, plus a family bathroom. There is also an attic room, with an en-suite.

Glancellyn also has a detached one-bedroom self-contained cottage, which comes with an open-plan kitchen/living space, plus an ensuite bedroom.

