Get your European showjumping, dressage and para-dressage Championships tickets

The 2019 FEI European Championships for dressage, showjumping and para-dressage take place this year in Rotterdam in the Netherlands (19-25 August) and tickets are now on sale.

There are two main types of tickets available — for the Rotterdam Arena, where the riding action will take place, and the Boulevard area, where you will find stands, food stalls, side-events, activities for children and a different entertainment programme every day (a ticket for the sports will also give access to the Boulevard.).

There will not be tickets for sale for the para-dressage arena. The ticket for the Rotterdam Arena or Boulevard will grant access to the para-dressage arena. Para-dressage fans are advised to be on time to avoid all seats are occupied.

As long as tickets are still available, you will be able to purchase tickets on the gate, but buying tickets online will give you the guarantee and also works out cheaper.

Dressage

Monday 19 August

This is the first day of the team and individual grand prix tests. Tickets start at €15 with action commencing at 9am in the Rotterdam Arena.

Tuesday 20 August

This is the second day of the team and individual grand prix tests. Tickets start at €15 with action commencing at 8am in the Rotterdam Arena.

Thursday 22 August

The top 30 combinations after the first round of dressage compete in the grand prix special. Tickets start at €15 with action commencing at 4pm in the Rotterdam Arena.

Saturday 24 August

The grand prix freestyle kicks off at 3pm. Tickets start at €20 with action commencing at 3pm in the Rotterdam Arena.

Showjumping

Wednesday 21 August

Round one of the showjumping competition for teams and individuals, with an international jumping class beforehand (which doesn’t count towards the European competition). Tickets start at €20 with action commencing at 10am in the Rotterdam Arena.

Thursday 22 August

Round two of the showjumping. Tickets start at €15 with action commencing at 10am in the Rotterdam Arena.

Friday 23 August

The team showjumping final round with an international jumping class beforehand (which doesn’t count towards the European competition). Tickets start at €20 with action commencing at 10am in the Rotterdam Arena.

Sunday 25 August

The individual showjumping final. Tickets start at €15 with action commencing at 1pm in the Rotterdam Arena.

Para dressage

This takes place on Wednesday 21 August—Sunday 25 August and no special ticket is required, so long as you have an Arena or Boulevard ticket for one of the other events that day.

Season tickets

Season tickets are available, and start from €50. They include seven days admission to the international jumping, dressage and para-dressage competitions and admission to the Boulevard too.

Boulevard only tickets start at €15.

For more information, visit: www.rotterdam2019.com

