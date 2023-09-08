



It was another sweltering day at the European Dressage Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany. Today (8 September), was the turn of the grand prix special, while in the European Para Dressage Championships, the team medals were decided after two days of competition.

There were a few surprises, plenty of British success – and a lot of anticipation ahead of next year’s Olympics. Here are all the stories to bring you up to date with today’s action.

Watch a round-up of today’s action in the video below

Gareth Hughes got the ball rolling for Great Britain in the grand prix special, taking the lead midway through the afternoon.

And he also shared sage words of advice for younger riders – and why you shouldn’t believe everything you see on social media

The special built up to a dramatic conclusion as riders jostled for the lead, with the Olympic and defending champion reigning supreme.

Britain had three riders in the top five, with Charlotte Dujardin faring best in the bronze medal position.

And there was more British success in the para team competition, with another team medal

But it wasn’t jubilation for everyone. Ireland sadly didn’t have any riders qualified for the special.

However, over in the paras, one Irish rider was enjoying her championship debut.

Tomorrow, the dressage riders take a break from the competition arena. Meanwhile the para riders will go head to head in the freestyle, their final class, with more medals set to be decided.

