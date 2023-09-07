



It’s the midway stage of the European Dressage Championships and European Para Dressage Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany. The team dressage tests are now over, while the paras are locked in a battle to decide the winning nation, with the grades IV and V due to complete tomorrow (8 September).

The dressage team contest crescendoed into a dramatic conclusion as the final rotations of riders featured a glut of personal bests from the world’s top combinations, but it was an action-packed day from the outset. Here are 10 stories to bring you up to date with everything that happened.

Watch a round-up of how the team medals unfolded in the video below

Britain’s third rider, Charlotte Dujardin, was also one of the favourites for individual glory, riding Imhotep.

Find out how Charlotte fared…

…and what did this mean for Great Britain?

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s groom is enjoying the challenge of her first dressage championship.

Who does Francesa Gorni have on speed-dial to help her ace her job?

Carl Hester’s day one lead lasted right until his compatriot and stablemate Charlotte Dujardin took over.

If you want to relive Carl Hester’s test from the first day, sit back and enjoy the performance

After Jessica von Bredow-Werndl took over the lead close to the end, it was left to Lottie Fry to secure gold for Britain.

How Britain nailed their first team championship since London 2012

Lottie rode a fabulous test under pressure to score a personal best with Glamourdale.

How many 10s did Lottie rack up?

Jessica’s huge score was not quite enough to lift Germany above Britain in the team rankings.

Watch Jessica describe the gift of riding her magical mare

The para team competition is delicately poised in the middle of the two-day competition.

Find out how the two Brits got on in the grades I and II team tests

Away from the competition analysis, Carl Hester flew the flag for elite horses enjoying turnout.

How does Carl weigh up the risk and benefits of field time?

And an Armenian rider puts a new slant on the human-horse relationship

Carrie Schopf explains why slamming doors is not the answer – and the difference between mares and geldings

Tomorrow (8 September) is the grand prix special. Here are the timings for the Brits and other major contenders.

