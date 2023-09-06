



Ireland’s Abi Lyle made her second senior championship start in as many years at the European Dressage Championships with a second horse she has produced to this level.

Abi partnered Fenella Quinn’s 12-year-old Farrell on the opening day of grand prix at the European Dressage Championships. It follows her team debut at the 2022 World Dressage Championships in Herning aboard Farrell’s stablemate, Giraldo (Arty).

Watch Abi Lyle talk after her test in the video below

The pair put a score of 64.04% on the table for the Irish team, which is down to three members following the withdrawal of Sorrell Klatzko and Turbo.

“I have a few emotions going on,” said Abi. “I’m so proud of him because I’ve thrown a lot at him this year and he’s always been a little bit of a spooky horse, and he just went in and handled that atmosphere like an absolute pro. That’s my main emotion.

“Mistakes were made that I’m annoyed at myself for. I can’t not be. But I just think we grow in confidence together and he’s got more confidence now, maybe it’s time I can have some more too.”

Abi had said ahead of these championships that earlier in the year she “felt this year would be different for Farrell”.

“He’s just felt so much more up for it,” she said. “He’s felt strong. If you look around, he’s not the flashiest horse, but I actually feel like he’s getting more accomplished with every movement. He’s giving me a bit more of everything. But then also in terms of his rideability he’s like, ‘Yeah, okay, I know what I’m doing. Let’s do it’.

For Abi, 38, to get a second horse to a senior championship is another significant milestone in her career. She describes this gentle Fabregas gelding as more “overt with his emotions” than Arty, and a horse who “loves love” and enjoys nothing better than a soft head-stroke from his favourite people.

“It means so much and it’s quite a lot to take in because I was so nervous over the last 48 hours, it really hit me,” she said.

“Then this morning, I kind of stepped away and thought, ‘You’ve produced two yourself, you’ve come here two consecutive years in a row – come on, you’re alright’.

“It means so much. It’s such a long road and it’s quite easy to think that six minutes in there is the be all and end all, but it’s not. You come out and you go again and you get on and you go and make things better for next year.

“I couldn’t even imagine this time last year I’d have Farrell in this type of atmosphere. They are both only 12, and I’m young-ish! We can keep going. It means so much and to have had them myself from young ones is so special.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the European dressage action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.