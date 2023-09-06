



Ireland’s Sorrell Klatzko and Turbo will not start at the European Dressage Championships, which gets underway today in Riesenbeck, Germany.

The 10-year-old Totilas son was held overnight at the first horse inspection yesterday morning, and has since been withdrawn on veterinary advice, without being re-presented this morning.

“Unfortunately Turbo picked up a minor injury at the show and as a result, in consultation with our team vet, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw him,” said Horse Sport Ireland high performance director Anne Marie Dunphy.

“He is recovering well and will be given all the time he needs to to be fully fit.”

This means that Ireland are down to three team members at the Europeans – Abi Lyle (Farrell), Anna Merveldt (Esporim) and Judy Reynolds (Rockman Royal NG). Their main goal at this championships would be securing one of three remaining available team slots at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The withdrawal is especially heartbreaking for Sorrell, who was eliminated from the grand prix at last year’s World Dressage Championships, when Turbo was deemed unlevel by the judges.

“Turbo gets all the time he needs to be 100%,” she said.

The ride of Poland’s Marta Sobierajska, the striking blue-eyed Rubin Royal son Ultrablue De Massa, was also held overnight at the first trot-up. The 15-year-old gelding was re-presented this morning prior to the start of the grand prix, but was not accepted by the judges.

It means Marta has also been ruled out of the European Dressage Championships, at which she was competing as an individual. Poland’s other individual combination, Beata Stremler and Fairplay, have already completed their grand prix, scoring 69.64%.

