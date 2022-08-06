Blow for Ireland as team rider eliminated in World Dressage Championships grand prix





Ireland’s Sorrell Klatzko has been eliminated in the grand prix at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships.

Sorrell and the nine-year-old stallion Turbo, owned by Sorrell and Janine Shoffner, had just completed the extended trot in the first quarter of the test when the bell was rung by judge Christof Umbach at C. The ground jury deemed Turbo to be unlevel.

A heartbroken Sorrel, who was making her championship debut, said she thought Turbo possibly bumped himself when he spooked making his way to the arena.

“There were two things just before I went in; somebody walked passed and he jumped a little bit in the warm-up, and then on the way down when everyone cheered he jumped to the side again,” she said.

The elimination of Sorrell Klatzko means the Irish team – the first championship dressage team Ireland has fielded since 2019 – is now down to three riders. Alex Baker and Dutchman rode earlier today, posting 67.53% and sit in 20th. Abi Lyle and Giraldo, and Anna Merveldt and Esporim, will bid to keep Ireland’s hopes alive when they compete tomorrow in the second day of the World Dressage Championships grand prix.

Danish rider Nanna Merrald Rasmussen and Blue Hors Zack went into the lead of the World Dressage Championships results before the lunchtime break, and remain there in the latter stages of the first day of grand prix competition. Germany’s Ingrid Klimke is currently second with Franziskus, and Alejandra Sanchez del Barco sits in third on Quincallo De Indalo for Portugal.

The top 30 combinations from the grand prix will progress to the grand prix special, which takes place on Monday, 8 August.

