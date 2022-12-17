



Ireland’s Abi Lyle declared grand prix night at the London International Horse Show the best night of her life, after breaking the 70% barrier for the first time internationally with Giraldo.

“Riding here has been a dream for so long,” said Abi. “I was riding around training and I let myself have a lap to look around and think, ‘Look who’s here’. I’ve been fan-girling over Ingrid Klimke!”

Abi and her own 11-year-old Rousseau son, known at home as Arty, scored 70.39% – a personal best at this level, and it meant the world to her.

“I’ve been alive for roughly 13,673 days. Today was the best one so far,” she said after the first day of the dressage World Cup qualifier, supported by Horse & Hound.

“It’s an absolutely amazing place [to get a personal best] and I’m just so proud of Arty,” she said. “He has been so chilled here, relaxing, eating, drinking. As we trotted in I told myself to just trust him, that it would be fine, and it was.”

Abi Lyle: ‘I’m in disbelief’ after London Horse Show freestyle

The pair took it up a notch the following night, scoring 75.25% to finish 10th in the freestyle, riding to an “epic pop” soundtrack, as Abi described it, which included music by Emeli Sandé and Kate Bush, and was created by Tom Hunt.

It was an impressive performance, not least because Abi had never ridden to her finished music before, as her outdoor arena had been frozen in the lead-up to this show.

“I feel a bit in disbelief,” admitted Abi afterwards. “I was actually a bit ahead of my music; when I choreographed it I wasn’t riding it quite as forwards as I was today. Carl has been telling me to ride more forwards!

“I was really happy with the walk – I wasn’t sure if the atmosphere would make Arty walk too short, but he took the rein and that makes me feel confident there’s more to come. And the audience were so fun. Before I went in someone shouted ‘Go on Abi’ and that gave me such a buzz.”

Lottie Fry won both classes with the untouchable Glamourdale, with Gareth Hughes finishing second and Ingrid Klimke third on both days.

Keep up to date with all of the action from London International, including breaking news and behind the scenes insight from each day of the show, with no limit on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now

You may also be interested in…