When will the Brits ride for individual medals at the European Dressage Championships?





The European Dressage Championships times have been released for the grand prix special, which takes place tomorrow (Friday, 8 September).

All four members of Britain’s gold-medal winning Europeans team have qualified for the special, which is open to the top 30 combinations from the grand prix. Find out what time they will ride for individual medals…

European Dressage Championships grand prix special times: the Brits

Grand prix special times for other major contenders

Frederic Wandres (GER) and Bluetooth OLD: 3pm (2pm UK time)

Isabell Werth (GER) and DSP Quantaz: 3.50pm (2.50pm UK time)

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (GER) and TSF Dalera BB: 4.10pm (3.10pm UK time)

Nanna Skodborg Merrald (DEN) and Blue Hors Zepter: 4.40pm (3.40pm UK time)

All 12 members of the medal-winning teams – Britain, Germany and Denmark – will ride the special, with Jessica, Lottie, Charlotte and Nanna the biggest hopes for reaching the individual podium. But Carl, Isabell and Frederic will all be in the mix for medals too.

Jessica and Lottie will go head-to-head as reigning European and world champions respectively, but with Charlotte producing an incredible personal best with Imhotep to finish second in the grand prix, she could easily find herself on the individual podium. Nanna too, now ranked number two in the world and finishing fourth in the grand prix, will be in with the great chance of securing an individual medal for Denmark with Blue Hors Zepter.

The first combination into the arena tomorrow will be Arnaud Serre at 10.15am (9.15am UK time) riding James Bond De Massa for France, who finished sixth in the team rankings.

