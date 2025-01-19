



The Paris Olympics signalled a changing of the guard for international dressage, as the spotlight shifted to the future stars emerging among the world’s best.

With the retirement of TSF Dalera BB – Jessica von Bredow-Werndl’s partner for back-to-back individual Olympic golds – a new generation is stepping forward to make their mark. Leading the charge in Paris was current world number one, Wendy, who defied the form book to claim the silver medal under Isabell Werth with an extraordinary score of 89.61% at just nine years old.

Two other breakout stars also impressed in Paris: Becky Moody’s Jagerbomb and Sandra Sysojeva’s Maxima Bella. Both horses are at the start of their international journeys, but their performances hinted at exciting futures. Jagerbomb finished an impessive eighth, while Maxima Bella secured 15th, and both look poised to improve in future championships.

Bronze medallist and reigning world champion Glamourdale (Lottie Fry) shows no signs of stepping aside any time soon. At just 14 years old, he looked back to his brilliant best in London. Fourth-placed Hermes (Dinja van Liere) is still only 13, while Total Hope OLD (Isabel Freese), also 13 and 10th in Paris, continues to show promising improvement.

However, the championship careers of Danish stars Mount St John Freestyle and Blue Hors Zepter look to be approaching their twilight at 16 and 17 years old, respectively. Among the other top finishers in Paris, seventh-placed Vayron (Daniel Bachmann Andersen) has moved to be based with Ingrid Klimke, while 11th-placed Indian Rock (Emmelie Scholtens) has transferred to American under-25 rider Christian Simonson – introducing an element of uncertainty to their competitive futures. Meanwhile, the path ahead for sixth-placed Carl Hester and Fame, as well as currently suspended Charlotte Dujardin, also remains unclear.

As the established names begin to shift, which promising talents could usurp their spots and be among the new wave of future dressage stars?

Times Kismet

The obvious place to start is with the horse Jessica has chosen to replace Dalera – 10-year-old Times Kismet (Ampere x Lord Leatherdale), bred by Peter Belshaw.

Jessica took over the reins from Charlotte Dujardin last October, though the pair have yet to make their international debut together. However, Kismet is no stranger to the spotlight – under Charlotte, she firmly established herself as one of the world’s future dressage stars.

Charlotte began producing Kismet as a four-year-old, bringing her up through the levels with remarkable success. The pair won all but one of their outings together, making their small tour debut in 2023. That year, they claimed multiple accolades, including the prix st georges (PSG) and inter I titles at the national championships, the Dressage Future Elite Championships at HOYS on 83.75%, and the PSG at Aachen CDIO – where they finished more than 3% ahead of runners-up Frederic Wandres and Quizmaster FRH, a horse three years Kismet’s senior.

After their victory at Aachen, Charlotte praised Kismet, saying: “She’s like oil to sit on – so smooth and elastic, with that engine going all the time. She’s beautiful, leggy, gymnastic – like a ballerina – perfect for this sport. I just sit there and look like I’m doing nothing… I’ve always known she’s an Olympic horse, she’s so talented.”

While this summer’s European Championships may come too soon, don’t rule them out entirely.

Zonik Plus

Belgian rising stars Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus (Zonik x Hohenstein) seemed to appear out of nowhere at the tail end of last year, with the striking black stallion making his grand prix debut at Kronenberg CDI3* at just eight years old. The pair impressed, placing third in the grand prix (71.74%) and winning the special (74.04%).

Bred in Portugal, Zonik Plus was discovered as a two-year-old by Justin, who has developed him to the top level. Justin was relatively unknown on the international scene, but he and Zonik’s journey gained momentum at the 2022 World Young Horse Championships in Ermelo, where Zonik Plus finished sixth in the six-year-old finals after qualifying with a second-place finish in the consolation round.

His exceptional quality stood out then, but the stallion vanished from competition until his electrifying return in Kronenberg. The internet was abuzz as videos of their tests circulated, with critics praising the combination’s lightness, contact and transitions between the piaffe and passage.

A call-up from selectors for the CDI-W at Mechelen followed, where first to go, the pair scored a Belgian record grand prix score of 74.35% to win the class. The pair were then runners-up in the kür on 81.73% – another Belgian record.

Their success was even more remarkable given the rise of Belgian dressage in recent years, highlighted by the team’s best-ever finish of fifth at the Paris Olympics – far surpassing their pre-Games target of eighth. However, with the team’s top scorer, Flore de Winne’s Flynn FRH, recently sold to Switzerland, a vacancy has emerged for a new star to step up.

Fendi

Sönke Rothenberger’s 11-year-old Fendi (Franklin x Diamond) is the most experienced horse on this list, having competed at grand prix since late 2022. The pair even served as last-minute replacements for Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus FRH as travelling reserves for the German team at the Paris Olympics.

Yet, Fendi’s career still feels like it’s waiting to fully ignite. In 2022, the pair scored a record 79.9% at the Louisdor Cup for developing grand prix horses. They followed this with wins in the grand prix (77.15%) and special (78.34%) at Hagen CDI4* the next spring and were later part of Germany’s winning Nations Cup team at Aachen.

The pair withdrew from selection for the European Championships that summer, with Sönke explaining that he didn’t want to overpressure the then nine-year-old. Since then, their form has fluctuated, but Fendi’s potential remains clear. At his best, he excels in the piaffe and passage – movements that account for 34% of grand prix marks and 42% of the special. With these strengths, Fendi remains an exciting prospect for team selectors as his career unfolds.

