The FEI European Championships are held every two years in the periods between the Olympics and the FEI World Equestrian Games. In 2017 most of the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian disciplines joined forces in Gothenburg, Sweden (21-27 August), with just the eventing taking place elsewhere — in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August). Horse & Hound See below for all the news from the championships, brought to you by our on-site reporting teams in both locations.

Go straight to sport: Eventing | Dressage | Showjumping | Para Dressage