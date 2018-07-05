FEI European Championships

The FEI European Championships are held every two years in the periods between the Olympics and the FEI World Equestrian Games. In 2017 most of the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian disciplines  joined forces in Gothenburg, Sweden (21-27 August), with just the eventing taking place elsewhere — in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August). Horse & Hound See below for all the news from the championships, brought to you by our on-site reporting teams in both locations.

Gothenburg, Sweden

Monday, 21 August
09:00 – para dressage individual tests

Tuesday, 22 August
09:00 – para dressage team tests
15:00 – dressage day one grand prix

Wednesday, 23 August
08:45 – showjumping first round competition
09:00 – para dressage freestyle tests
15:00 – dressage day two grand prix

Thursday, 24 August
13:30 – showjumping first team round: part one
20:45 – showjumping first team round: part two

Friday, 25 August
11:45 – dressage grand prix special
20:30 – showjumping second team round

Saturday, 26 August
14:30 – dressage grand prix freestyle

Sunday, 27 August
14:00 – showjumping individual

Strzegom, Poland: Eventing

Wednesday, 16 August
15:00 – First horse inspection

Thursday, 17 August
10:30 – Dressage day one

Friday, 18 August
10:30 – Dressage day two

Saturday, 19 August
11:30 – Cross-country

Sunday, 20 August
09:00 – Second horse inspection
11:30 – Showjumping lower levels
14:15 – Top 25 showjumping
15:35 – Medal and closing ceremony