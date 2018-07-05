The rider said only the love for her horses and her sport have kept her going since the news emerged
FEI European Championships
The FEI European Championships are held every two years in the periods between the Olympics and the FEI World Equestrian Games. In 2017 most of the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian disciplines joined forces in Gothenburg, Sweden (21-27 August), with just the eventing taking place elsewhere — in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August). Horse & Hound See below for all the news from the championships, brought to you by our on-site reporting teams in both locations.
Latest Euros news
Germany loses Europeans silver medal after positive dope test
- 11:27 - 10 November, 2017
The result of the B sample means the team loses its silver medal, but how the substance came to be in the horse’s system is…
Shock as German event star tests positive at Europeans
- 11:44 - 9 November, 2017
Germany will lose team silver medal if the B test also returns a positive result for the controlled substance
Suzanna Hext’s road to recovery blog: gold rush — it’s been a hard journey at times, and these moments are ones to treasure
- 10:55 - 28 September, 2017
Suz has enjoyed several dreams coming true at the Para Dressage European Championships
Suzanna Hext’s road to recovery blog: the biggest week of my life
- 10:55 - 27 September, 2017
Suz fills us in on the Para Dressage European Championships in the first instalment of her two-part blog
Andy Austin: Some serious flaws in judgement *H&H VIP*
- 09:00 - 23 September, 2017
Horse & Hound's guest showjumping columnist finds no excuse for the lack of a British team at the Euros
Euros Timetable
Gothenburg, Sweden
Monday, 21 August
09:00 – para dressage individual tests
Tuesday, 22 August
09:00 – para dressage team tests
15:00 – dressage day one grand prix
Wednesday, 23 August
08:45 – showjumping first round competition
09:00 – para dressage freestyle tests
15:00 – dressage day two grand prix
Thursday, 24 August
13:30 – showjumping first team round: part one
20:45 – showjumping first team round: part two
Friday, 25 August
11:45 – dressage grand prix special
20:30 – showjumping second team round
Saturday, 26 August
14:30 – dressage grand prix freestyle
Sunday, 27 August
14:00 – showjumping individual
Strzegom, Poland: Eventing
Wednesday, 16 August
15:00 – First horse inspection
Thursday, 17 August
10:30 – Dressage day one
Friday, 18 August
10:30 – Dressage day two
Saturday, 19 August
11:30 – Cross-country
Sunday, 20 August
09:00 – Second horse inspection
11:30 – Showjumping lower levels
14:15 – Top 25 showjumping
15:35 – Medal and closing ceremony