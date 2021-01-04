Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s not uncommon for January sales to start prior to Christmas, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best equestrian sales, deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here. We’ll be updating this page with the all of the best equestrian sales as soon as we hear about them.

If you’re a manufacturer or retailer and would like to let us know about your equestrian January sales, email georgia.guerin@futurenet.com

Alan Paine

Deal: Up to 50% off knitwear

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at alanpaine.co.uk

Andrew Kay Sculpture

Deal: 10% off the Leaping Hunter sculpture

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Worth knowing: Use code Horse&Hound10 to claim your discount

Find the deal at andrewkaysculpture.co.uk

Barbour

Deal: Up to 30% off across the site

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at barbour.com

BettaLife

Deal: Receive a free PharmaQuin Canine (120g, worth £18.99) with every purchase of PharmaQuin Equine (1kg)

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Worth knowing: Use code HH120 to receive the free gift

Find the deal at bettalife.co.uk

Blacks

Deal: Up to 60% off across the site, with an extra 20% off selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Worth knowing: Use code NEWYEAR for the extra 20% discount

Find the deal at blacks.co.uk

Country & Stable

Deal: Discounts across selected lines, with an extra 20% off with discount code

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Worth knowing Use code WSXTRA20 to claim your extra 20% discount

Find the deal at countryandstable.co.uk

Decathlon

Deal: A wide range of discounts on selected items across the site

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find deal at decathlon.co.uk

Derby House

Deal: Up to 50% off selected lines across the site

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find deal at derbyhousestore.com

Dublin

Deal: Up to 60% off

Start date: 24 December 2020

End date: 11 January 2021

Find the deal at dublinclothing.co.uk

Equestrian Stockholm

Deal: 50% across the site

Start date: 23 December 2020

End date: 6 January 2021

Find the deal at equestrianstockholm.com

Equetech

Deal: Up to 50% off a range of casual and competition clothing and accessories

Start date: 22 December 2020

Find the deal at equetech.com

Equiport

Deal: Big savings across popular brands

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at equiport.co.uk

Equisafety

Deal: 25% off selected items across the site

Start date: 26 December 2020

Find the deal at equisafety.com

Equus

Deal: Massive discounts across clearance items

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at equus.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor

Deal: 20% off selected items across the site

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Find the deal at fairfaxandfavor.com

Farlows

Deal: Up to 75% off selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at farlows.co.uk

Gabriella Shaw Ceramics

Deal: 20% off all the ranges

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Worth knowing: Use code GSC21 to claim your discount

Find the deal at gabriellashawceramics.com

Ginger & Jardine

Deal: 15% off bamboo stock shirts

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 December 2021

Find the deal at gingerandjardine.co.uk

Global Herbs

Deal: 20% off selected items across the site

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Worth knowing: You can also get six copies of H&H for £6 when you sign up to become a Global Herbs Family member

Find the deal at globalherbs.co.uk

Golly Galoshes

Deal: Up to 35% a range of items across the site

Start date: 22 December 2020

Find the deal at gollygaloshes.com

Go Outdoors

Deal: Up to 60% off selected lines across the site

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at gooutdoors.co.uk

Harry Hall

Deal: Up to 60% off selected items across the site

Start date: 23 December 2020

Find the deal at harryhall.com

Hayfield England

Deal: 15% off across the site

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 18 January 2021

Worth knowing: Use code jansale15 to claim your discount

Find the deal at hayfieldengland.com

Hicks & Brown

Deal: Up to 50% off selected items across the site

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Find the deal at hicksandbrown.com

HiHo Silver

Deal: Up to 50% off selected items

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at hihosilver.co.uk

Holland Cooper

Deal: Discounts on selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at hollandcooper.com

Horse & Hound

Deal: Get three issues of H&H for £3

Dates: Offer valid until 10am 18 January

Find the deal at magazinesdirect.com

Horze

Deal: 15% off Horze and B Vertigo

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at horze.co.uk

Hunter

Deal: Up to 30% off selected items

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find deal at hunterboots.com

Joules

Deal: Up to 60% off selected lines across the site

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at joules.com

LeMieux

Deal: Up to 40% off selected lines across the site

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at lemieuxproducts.com

Mountain Warehouse

Deal: Up to 70% off selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at mountainwarehouse.com

Naylors

Deal: Up to 50% off across the site

Start date: 24 December 2020

Find the deal at naylors.com

Online For Equine

Deal: Up to 70% off selected big brands

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at onlineforequine.co.uk

The Original Muck Boot Co

Deal: Up to 50% off selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at muckbootcompany.co.uk

Pampeano

Deal: Bundle deals on leather polo belts, bags and purses, and headcollars and browbands

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Find the deal at pampeano.co.uk

Redpost Equestrian

Deal: A range of discounts across selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at redpostequestrian.co.uk

Ride-Away

Deal: Up to 30% off selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at rideawaystore.com

Rydale

Deal: Up to 50% off across selected lines

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at rydale.com

Schöffel

Deal: Discounts across a range of items

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find deal at schoffelcountry.com

Snuggy Hoods

Deal: Up to 50% off across the site

Start date: 26 December 2020

End date: 5 January 2021

Find the deal at snuggyhoods.com

Soxtrot UK

Deal: 25% off everything

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Worth knowing: Use code XMAS25 to claim your discount

Find deal at soxtrotuk.com

Spanish Boot Company

Deal: 25% off the suede collection

Start date: 26 December 2020

Find the deal at thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Supreme Products

Deal: 15% off the horse care range

Start date: 4 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Find the deal at supremeproducts.co.uk

Townfields Saddlers

Deal: Up to 40% off selected items

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at townfields.com

Viovet

Deal: Selected discounts across a range of items

Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)

Find the deal at viovet.co.uk

Voltaire Design

Deal: 15% off any order total that includes a New Palm Beach jumping saddle

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Find the deal at voltairedesign.com

Waring Brooke

Deal: 10% off across the site

Start date: 1 January 2021

End date: 31 January 2021

Find the deal at waringbrooke.com

