A feast of top sport at the equestrian mecca that is CHIO Aachen, plus big names at Bolesworth and other events this week





CHIO Aachen kicks off this week in Germany, while closer to home there’s plenty of top-class sport and excitement to be had at Bolesworth, Somerford Park and Devon County.

1, CHIO Aachen, Germany

Dates: 28 June-3 July

More info: chioaachen.de/en/

How to watch: live stream available via Clip My Horse

Get the H&H lowdown: Combined report from the three Olympic disciplines in 7 July issue

Why we’re excited about it: the world’s top showjumpers descend on this equestrian mecca for some of the most prestigious prizes in the sport. The Rolex grand prix, part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping is the class they all want to win, while Great Britain will once again be represented in the prestigious Nations Cup, with an A-list squad of Ben Maher, Scott Brash, John Whitaker, Harry Charles and Jessica Mendoza.

CHIO Aachen always attracts a stellar dressage field, too, and this year is no different, with many of the combinations expected to dominate at the dressage World Championships later this summer in action this week in Aachen. Germany’s Isabell Werth heads the home attack, while Denmark will put out a full complement of top combinations. Britain fields a good team, too, with Lottie Fry, Lara Butler, Laura Tomlinson and Susan Pape all in action in the five-star Nations Cup.

On the eventing side, Aachen is the cream of the CCI4*-S calendar and the home side, Germany, will field a crack team led by Kentucky Three-Day Event winners Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk and Olympic champions Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville. A strong British quartet consisting of Ros Canter (Allstar B), Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser), William Fox-Pitt (Little Fire) and Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ) will take them on, while Sarah Bullimore and Corouet will compete under the Union flag as individuals.

2, Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show, Cheshire

Dates: 29 June-3 July

More info: bolesworthinternational.com

How to watch: horseandcountry.tv/liveevents

Get the H&H lowdown: bumper report in next week’s issue of H&H, in the shops on Thursday, 7 July, with online updates throughout the week

Why we’re excited about it: one of the country’s most popular international shows with classes ranging from the puissance to the mini-major to the grand prix, young horse and pony classes, featuring many of the sport’s leading names.

3, Devon County Show

Dates: 30 June-2 July

More info: devoncountyshow.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: Full report in 14 July issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: A traditional three-day agricultural show with a host of equine classes for horses and ponies of all types and breeds. The in-hand classes culminate in a Horse of the Year Show supreme in-hand championship qualifier on the final day, which is sure to be a stunning showcase of breed and section champions.

4, Baileys Horse Feeds Somerford Park Horse Trials, Cheshire

Dates: 1-3 July

More info: schedule on the British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 7 July issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: three full days of sport will come to a head with the jumping phases of the two international classes on Sunday. The CCI3*-S and CCI2*-S have over 100 entries each. Ibble Watson (Aristoteles S Z), Phoebe Locke (Pica D’Or) and Sarah Way (Dassett Cooley Dun) are ones to watch in the flagship CCI3*-S.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.