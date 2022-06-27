An emotional Hickstead Derby, Mary King’s plans to return to riding, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Shane Breen’s first Hickstead Derby win

Shane Breen was extremely modest in response to winning his first Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby title insisting that all four riders on the podium deserved to win “and luckily, thankfully, it was my day today”. He even joked: “I think my mother and Douglas Bunn were looking down, and holding the pole down for me,” after Can Ya Makan gave one fence a rub.

Shane and Can Ya Makan jumped the only clear, which was also only the 65th clear in 60 years of this class. Harriet Biddick and A Touch Imperious, Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas on Jella Van’T Kathof, Dermott Lennon with Gelvins Touch and Shane on his second ride Golden Hawk were all equal second with four faults each. “I feel for Harriet as she’s been second so many times; she’s jumped clear or had one down but been the bridesmaid, but she will be back,” added Shane.

2. Mary King being ‘absolutely fine’ despite broken bones

Mary King says she is “absolutely fine” – comfortable and mobile, and looking forward to fitting some eventing in before the end of the season, after she suffered a number of broken ribs and vertebrae, as well as a fractured shoulder blade, in a fall at home. “I’m marching around, putting the washing on, and emptying the bins; I’m absolutely mobile,” she said. “Luckily, although I’ve broken a lot of bones, they’re all in line. Nothing is displaced, so as long as they all stay in line, they should just heal and I’ll be away.” Mary added that her shoulder blade is “quite broken” but she can use her left arm, which doctors said would be a good idea. We all wish Mary that quick recovery and look forward to seeing her back riding soon.

3. Brilliant news for city riding school

A city riding school has thanked “every person” involved in helping it to raise the £75,000 needed to keep children riding. Park Palace Ponies in Liverpool raised the five-figure sum through crowdfunding, to give young people continued, affordable access to equestrian sport. Having hit their target, the group are able to open a full-size inner city riding school, Walker’s Wood, to run alongside their current inner-city riding school Park Palace Ponies. Charity trustee Bridget Griffin told H&H: “We want every single child in Liverpool to have the opportunity to learn to ride. Opening Walkers’ Woods will really help us with this goal and will break down barriers to many accessing riding in Liverpool.”

