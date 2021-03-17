Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival continues today (17 March), and we’re here with some great Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner. And if you fancy a flutter, check out our Cheltenham Festival free bets and other betting offers.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Wednesday 17 March

1.20pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin: BRAVEMANSGAME

Racing correspondent Carl Evans: BOB OLINGER

“Trained by Henry De Bromhead, he faces no easy task against some highly-talented opposition, but likely to start favourite after some authoritative victories. Brushed Blue Lord aside on latest start, so interesting to see how that horse runs in the opening race on the first day.”

2.30pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Racing journalist Julian Muscat: KOSHARI

“Ridden with exaggerated restraint most recently and a likely contender from a powerful stable now back over his best trip.”

3.05pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher: NUBE NEGRA (pictured)

“Another one trained by Dan Skelton and I think it’ll go well.”

Racing journalist Tom Peacock: PUT THE KETTLE ON

“This popular mare has an unbeaten record at Cheltenham and very much shows her best there, landing last year’s Arkle. Tough as they come and capable of turning over the big names.”

3.40pm: Glenfarclas Chase Cross-Country

Racing journalist Julian Muscat: EASYLAND

“Can follow up last year’s victory despite a shoddy round of jumping on his most recent outing.”

4.15pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald: ENTOUCAS

“Trained by Joseph O’Brien and owned by JP McManus, he has been improving over fences as he gains more experience. Connections are shrewd at finding winning opportunities and this handicap could well be the one to fulfil his obvious potential.”

