Celebrating the success of Andrew Nicholson – aka Mr Stickability – at the highest level





Legendary event rider Andrew Nicholson announced he was stepping down from top level competition at Blenheim Horse Trials on Sunday (19 September), following a successful result with Monbeg Exclusive.

The UK-based New Zealand national is one of the world’s most successful event riders of all time. He has ridden at six Olympics, winning two team bronze and a silver in the process, and seven World Championships, with team gold and both team and individual world medals to his name.

He has also notched up five Burghley titles, winning the five-star three times on Avebury (2012, 2013 and 2014), as well as the 2000 title aboard Mr Smiffy and the 1995 crown with Buckley Province.

Andrew holds the record for the most Badminton completions, eventually winning the event in 2017 with Nereo. His other five-star victories came at Pau in 2012, also aboard Nereo, and Kentucky in 2013, with Quimbo.

Andrew Nicholson: a celebration of his career at the highest level

Andrew riding Spinning Rhombus at Badminton in 1991 – with this horse he won team gold at the 1990 Stockholm World Equestrian Games, as well as team silver at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Andrew riding Jagermeister on the way to team bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

During his career, Andrew’s incredible horsemanship helped earn him the nickname ‘Mr Stickability, as is well demonstrated here…

Buckley Provence en-route to winning Andrew the first of his five Burghley titles in 1995.

Andrew Nicholson and Mr Smiffy on their way to winning Burghley in 2000, but it wasn’t all plain sailing…

…as they had to survive this heart-in-mouth moment.

Quimbo delivers Andrew his sole Kentucky victory in 2013.

Andrew on his way to winning his fifth Burghley title in 2014 riding Avebury.

Andrew finally nailed down a Badminton win in 2017, with the help of his five-star cross-country specialist Nereo.

Enjoy watching Andrew and Nereo’s complete cross-country round from Badminton 2017

What is your favourite memory from Andrew Nicholson’s outstanding eventing career? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com

