A historic home complete with stables, eight acres and plenty more…





This property, which is steeped in history, sits in the countryside but is close to plenty of towns and cities, meaning it could suit a commuter. Obviously there’s space for your four-legged friends too!

Cardinals Pen lies in the hamlet of Cardinals Green, one mile from the village of Horseheath, and three-and-a-half miles from the village of Linton and four-and-a-half miles from the town of Haverhill. There is excellent road access via the A1307 Cambridge 15 miles away. Newmarket, the headquarters of British horseracing is 13 miles to the north-east. The market town of Saffron Walden is six miles to the south. The M11, A11 and A14 are all highly accessible and commuter trains run regularly into London Liverpool Street from Audley End and Whittlesford Parkway, the fastest trains taking under an hour. Stansted International Airport is approximately a 40 minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres within each reach include The Suffolk Equestrian Centre (22 miles), Sparrows Hill Livery (12 miles) and Codham Park Equestrian Centre (18 miles). Fuller Equine Veterinary Practice (18 miles) are 30 minutes from the front door. If racing is your thing, Horseheath point-to-point is quite literally down the road.

This property is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £1.295m. Let’s take a look around…

Cardinals Pen is approached through a gated entrance leading to a large driveway with parking and a cart lodge garage with office/gym over.

The gardens and grounds are arranged into compartments bounded by hedges and fencing with both formal lawns and an informal wildlife meadow. To the south of the property there is a woodland belt of mature trees encompassing a pond. To the rear, the house opens out to a dining terrace.

Separately accessed from the road is a stable block with two boxes and tack room, together with turnout paddocks, pole barn and a large area of hard standing (which was formerly a tennis court). Cardinals Pen sits in eight acres.

This is a Grade II listed property, believed to originate from the late 15th Century, with further additions in the 16th and 17th Centuries. Cardinals Pen is timber framed with rendered elevations over brick plinth and under a reed thatch with three eyebrow dormers and pan tiled roof. The property has period features including inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams. There is an entrance hall with clock/shower room and a dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room with an AGA.

In addition, there is a drawing room, dining room and a snug and a vaulted garden room.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and four further bedrooms, which are served by a family bathroom.

