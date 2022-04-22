British Kentucky-bound horses board their flight, plus 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Kentucky contenders en-route to the five-star event to a very naughty pony, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The British riders have made the journey to Kentucky, ready for next week’s Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Here is Sarah Bullimore and Corouet

And here is Yasmin Ingham with Banzai Du Loir…

…who are both captured here when Yasmin first went to try him in France. What a lovely story!

Pippa Funnell also waved her two Kentucky rides off – she will catch up with them before the event starts next week

The 11-time Grade One-winning National Hunt mare Apple’s Jade and her Crystal Ocean colt enjoy the sunshine

When you ride your first winner at Huntingdon Racecourse

Statues…

Fair play

Look at these guys go!

No scope, no hope

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Naughty pony!

