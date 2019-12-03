Best winter riding tights 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

Riding tights (or leggings) are gaining popularity at a speedy rate, especially for the summer, but there new designs on the market that are allow you to wear something just as comfy in the winter. The best winter riding tights will do everything your favourite summer pair does — they should be really comfortable and easy to move in, as well as keep you warm. Some designs will have higher waistbands, full seats, knee grips or shaped ankles, so check out a few different styles before making your final decision. A material that holds its shape and washes well is also important, so that your leggings remain well fitting, flattering and comfortable.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best winter riding tights 2019

RRP £54.95

“These leggings were the most hard-wearing of all that I tested. They had a good-quality, high, elasticated waist, and were shaped at the ankles, which stopped them riding up. They were the best pair for riding in and I really liked the full seat.”

9/10

RRP £49.29

“These leggings performed really well. They were comfortable and having a full seat meant they were really nice to ride in.”

8/10

RRP £90

“These were the most comfortable pair of leggings and were a really great fit. They were made with really high quality elastic and had deep, secure pockets.”

8/10

RRP £44.99

“These leggings were comfortable in general, but I did find that the knee grip strips rubbed a bit. The leggings wore quite well overall, but I can see that the grips might come away with longer wear.”

7/10

RRP £44.99

“These leggings were quite generously sized, and had a thick and high waistband. The knee patches were really sticky, which was great. They had a pocket large enough to fit my phone in, which was a real plus.”

7/10

RRP £44.99

“I found these great for working around the yard rather than riding in particular. They weren’t especially warm, but they were very comfortable and of all the leggings I tested these had the fleeciest lining.”

6/10

Meet the product tester

Sam Jennings is an event rider who has competed at four-star level. Based at her friendly and professional yard in Kent, Sam regularly competes a range of horses from intro to advanced level, as well as providing clinics and training. Sam is a very thorough product tester and is great at assessing the finer details you might not have considered.

