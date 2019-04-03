They might be a relatively small part of your riding attire, but choosing the best technical riding socks can really increase your level of comfort. As socks are likely to get a lot of wear, consider how robust they look and feel, and keep an eye out for styles with reinforced toe and heel areas. It’s also a good idea to check what materials have been used to help you determine how sweaty or wicking they might be. Lastly, as socks are often worn under boots you may not be too fussed on a particular design or colour, but bear in mind that brighter tones and patterns will make locating and pairing them up after a wash much easier.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best technical riding socks 2019

*BEST IN TEST*

RRP £15.99 for two pairs

“They may be thinner than some of the others on test, but they’ve worn really well. I love how great these are to wear under long boots and how perfectly proportioned the height of them is against the foot size.”

9/10

Read full review >>

Sharethrough (Mobile)

*BEST VALUE*

RRP £6 for one pair

“They were comfortable, kept my feet dry and were stretchy but not too stretchy. I found the style and colouring slightly simpler than some of the others tested. I liked the extra reinforcement on the heel and toe.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £9.95 for one pair

“I found these particularly good to wear under long boots. They were also supportive around the foot area, but quite tight to put on. Performance-wise, they were really comfortable and warm enough without being too sweaty.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £5.99 for one pair

“These socks were thin and as a result were not as hardwearing as well as some of the others tested. But they fitted nicely, were comfortable and lightweight to wear.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £16.99 for one pair

“These socks were really easy to put on — the fabric was really comfortable and stretchy enough without being too loose. I thought the panelling was a good idea but I didn’t really notice any difference in terms of sweating in these areas.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £12.95 for two pairs

“These proved very comfortable over breeches and with long boots. They were very good over the summer months and didn’t have as many seams as some of the others tested.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £13.50 for one pair

“These were not very comfortable under long boots because you need to fold down the tops, but there were very robust and the foot was comfortable. I like the pinky-red colour on them and that they are robust, plus the foot is supportive.”

5/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Tamsin Addison is an eventer turned para dressage rider. Tamsin beat bone cancer at the age of 21 and become the first person in the world to re-grow the humerus bone in her upper arm. She has competed up to CCI** (now three-star) eventing, but now rides for Ireland in para dressage.

You might also like:

Best jodhpur boots for riders 2019: Horse & Hound’s testers rank their favourites Find out which short riding boots were chosen as the best in test and best value in our independent group

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday