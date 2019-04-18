The best fly sprays are long-lasting, which negates the need for constant reapplication, as well as highly effective. It’s also handy if they are fairly pleasant smelling and don’t stick in your throat if the wind is in the wrong direction. The bottle design can play a big part, too, especially if your horse is less than keen on your efforts to keep him fly-free — finding a gentle and quiet spray with good coverage can be difference between a calm and stressful turnout routine. Laying your hands on a fly spray that is truly effective against all types of flies and midges can be a long process of trial and error, so we’ve saved you the time and tried out a great selection for you.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best fly sprays 2019

*BEST IN TEST*

RRP £24.85 for 946ml

“I used it on two horses that usually stress and worry in the field because of the flies, with this spray they were remarkably relaxed and happy to stay out for as long as they needed to be. The bottle was very solid and the spray was easy to use. I only needed to use it once a day and it was amazing.”

10/10

Editor’s note: this product has been approved for use on animals in the USA, but not in the UK where it is only approved for premise use around horses. Anyone choosing to use the spray in a manner that is not in line with the guidance on the bottle’s label, does so at their own risk.

*BEST VALUE*

RRP £16.75 for 600ml

“I found the continuous spray really quick and easy on the horses that didn’t mind being sprayed, but it did cause a hassle on the ones that are more sensitive. I would say this was the second-most long lasting spray we tested.”

9/10

RRP £13.99 for 500ml

“This proved really effective against the midges and other annoying flies, but not so much against the horseflies. It lasted about eight hours before I needed to reapply it.”

8/10

RRP £12.99 for 500ml

“I did find it fairly effective against the small flies and it went into their coats nicely. I like simple design of the bottle but the spray top could be more hard wearing.”

7/10

RRP £15.99 for 750ml

“This was not effective as some of the others tested, but it did keep most of the flies at bay for a few hours — I did have to reapply after a couple of hours. It was quite creamy, but it did go onto the horses’ coats well.”

6/10

RRP £24 for 500ml

“I really like the hard-wearing bottle and how well it fitted into my hand, but I didn’t find this to be effective for the full 10 hours that it claimed as I had to keep re-applying it.”

6/10

RRP £17.50 for 750ml

“I really wanted this product to work but sadly it really didn’t. I found it quite ineffective and although it didn’t smell that pungent, it did leave a funny taste in my mouth if I accidentally stood down wind while spraying it.”

4/10

Meet the product tester

Jamie and Georgi Broom run Lakeside Equestrian, a busy livery and training yard in Berkshire. Jamie is a dressage rider and, prior to taking over Lakeside Equestrian with Georgi, was in the Household Cavalry.

