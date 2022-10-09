A 6-bed home with indoor stables, arena, over 16 acres and a dreamy holiday let





Bank Farm is set in the Malvern Hills, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is just under 10 miles away from Worcester and eight miles from the market town of Ledbury. The M5 and M50 are both just a short drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian, which is 20 miles from your door and Allens Hill, which is just over 30 minutes away (17 miles). This property is also just 30 minutes away from the wide range of facilities at Hartpury.

If you like to hunt, you will be spoilt for choice, with a number of packs nearby including the Ledbury, the Herefordshire, the Broome and West Warwickshire, the Clifton on Teme and the Worcestershire.

Belmont Farm & Equine Vets (eight miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £2m. Let’s take a look around…

Bank Farm is set in 16.5 acres and has four stables in an American barn.

There is also a 60x20m all-weather manége, a private fishing lake and a double garage with a workshop.

The main property has character features throughout, including inglenook fireplaces. Downstairs there is an open plan kitchen/dining room.

There is also a sun room, library, utility room and sitting room downstairs.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. There is also a family bathroom.

On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms.

This property comes with a successful holiday let, which is in a self-contained one-bedroom annexe.

