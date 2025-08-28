



The grand prix is done and dusted at the 2025 European Dressage Championships in Crozet, France, and the team medals have been decided. There’s been drama, disappointment, thunderstorms and some cracking performances. Here’s the grand prix round-up after the two days of team competition.

Day two European Dressage Championships grand prix round-up

Germany won their 50th gold medal at the European Dressage Championship – but it was no foregone conclusion

How Germany landed this milestone medal

Britain won team silver – but were in contention for gold until the final moments

Find out how the last rotation of team riders fared

It all came down to a match-up between Germany and Britain’s final riders, Isabell Werth and Lottie Fry

How did the H&H dressage editor weigh up their chances?

Carl Hester produced a super result with the ever-consistent Fame

What did Carl have to say about this delightful stallion after his test?

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour spearheaded Denmark’s challenge to secure the team bronze and top the leaderboard

Learn how she has changed her 16-year-old mare’s fitness regime

Day one European Dressage Championships grand prix round-up

Becky Moody put Britain in contention with “Bomb’s” test on day one – but a few errors affected their score

Read how Becky analysed her performance

It wasn’t the championships debut British rider Andrew Gould was hoping for as his bid came to an early end

What was Andrew’s reaction to his elimination?

Germany nudged ahead on day one in the battle for gold

Where were the marks won and lost?

Ingrid Klimke had a disappointing test on the uber-talented but spooky Vayron NRW

What did Ingrid say about the lion at C?

Next up is the grand prix special (Friday, 29 August), and the chance for individual medals

Find out what time your favourite riders are due in the ring

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the European Dressage Championships, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

