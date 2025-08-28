{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A 50th gold medal, one incredible mare and Britain’s silver lining: 10 stories not to miss from the European Dressage Championships grand prix

Martha Terry Martha Terry

    • The grand prix is done and dusted at the 2025 European Dressage Championships in Crozet, France, and the team medals have been decided. There’s been drama, disappointment, thunderstorms and some cracking performances. Here’s the grand prix round-up after the two days of team competition.

    Day two European Dressage Championships grand prix round-up

    • Germany won their 50th gold medal at the European Dressage Championship  – but it was no foregone conclusion

    How Germany landed this milestone medal

    • Britain won team silver – but were in contention for gold until the final moments

    Find out how the last rotation of team riders fared

    How did the H&H dressage editor weigh up their chances?

    • Carl Hester produced a super result with the ever-consistent Fame

    What did Carl have to say about this delightful stallion after his test?

    Learn how she has changed her 16-year-old mare’s fitness regime

    Day one European Dressage Championships grand prix round-up

    • Becky Moody put Britain in contention with “Bomb’s” test on day one – but a few errors affected their score

    Read how Becky analysed her performance

    What was Andrew’s reaction to his elimination?

    • Germany nudged ahead on day one in the battle for gold

    Where were the marks won and lost?

    • Ingrid Klimke had a disappointing test on the uber-talented but spooky Vayron NRW

    What did Ingrid say about the lion at C?

    • Next up is the grand prix special (Friday, 29 August), and the chance for individual medals

    Find out what time your favourite riders are due in the ring

    You may also enjoy reading…

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Martha Terry
    Martha Terry

    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
    Martha Terry

    You may like...