



Germany may have clinched team gold, with Britain taking silver and Denmark bronze in the grand prix, but the focus now shifts to the individual medals at the 2025 European Dressage Championships in Crozet. Tomorrow (29 August), the grand prix special will decide the first set of individual podium places – and it looks set to be another close fought contest.

The special is open to the top 30 combinations from the grand prix, with no further vet inspection required. Breaking into that cut-off has been noticeably easier this year: in 2023 the threshold was 71.21%, while in Crozet it dropped to 68.88%, the mark earned by Luxembourg’s Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger and Quater Back Junior FRH.

So why are the scores lower? Judge at C, Hans-Christian Matthiesen, explained: “Maybe the scores are a little bit lower, but I think it’s just the result of all the discussions that have been going on for the last couple of years in dressage.

“Maybe we judges are a little bit more focused on some things, but that’s just the natural way. That’s how it is right now.”

Britain’s Carl Hester also reflected on the changing landscape: “As far as the points are concerned, it is interesting seeing them lower.

“Thirty years ago, we thought 70% was a gold medal score. Then it was 75, and then 80. You just have to be realistic now. The trend is towards more harmonious, easier riding. Sometimes you have to take out power to ride like that. Very few riders can produce both the power and the harmony at the same time.”

What are the European Championships grand prix special times for the British riders?

Other riders you won’t want to miss

Belgium’s Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus on Thursday at 4.05pm local time (3.05pm British time)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy De Fontaine on Thursday at 4.15pm local time (3.15pm British time)

The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere on Hermes on Thursday at 4.35pm local time (3.25pm British time)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Mount St John Freestyle on Thursday at 4.25pm local time (3.25pm British time)

European Championships grand prix special times: complete list

