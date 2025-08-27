



Germany holds the edge in the battle for team gold at the European Dressage Championships after day one in Crozet; Katharina Hemmer and Denoix Pch producing the highest score so far, 75.7%. Britain is close behind in second, Becky Moody and Jagerbomb carrying forward 74.83%.

It was always expected to be a tight contest between the two nations, and mistakes proved costly. Becky lost marks in the extended canter and zig-zag, saying afterwards that she was disappointed with her test. Katharina also had an error in the rein back, but recovered strongly to finish clean.

“These little hiccups can happen every now and then,” said Katharina. “What you have to do is just focus on the next movement. If something happens, you have to stay cool – not let the horse get upset with himself for making a mistake. I have quite a good routine with the test riding.”

Both riders were under pressure after setbacks: Ingrid Klimke posted a below-par mark on Vayron, and Britain’s Andrew Gould was eliminated on Indigro. For Katharina, making her championship debut, that pressure was real.

“Of course, I knew there was more pressure on me, but I try not to think about that,” she said.

“Just because I put more pressure on us, it won’t get better – just the other way round. I know I have the full support of the team too.

“They all had their first times at a championship. Isabell [Werth] came to me before the test, patted my shoulder and said, ‘You will do it well, I know’. That gives me a really good feeling.”

Germany vs Britain: less than 1% in it

From a British perspective, the race is far from over, with less than one per cent separating the two teams. Tomorrow (28 August) begins with a crucial head-to-head between Carl Hester (Fame), who averages 77.12%, and Frederic Wandres (Bluetooth OLD), 75.69%. If form holds, Britain could edge into the lead.

The anchors will be decisive. Isabell and Wendy De Fontaine are typically more consistent, with averages more than 2% higher than Lottie Fry and Glamourdale. But on their day, Lottie and Glamourdale can match – or better – whatever score the Germans put up.

As Andrew’s is already the drop score, Britain’s remaining riders know there is no margin for error. And Lottie goes in after Isabell, so she will know exactly what she needs to deliver. It’s shaping up to be a nail-biting finish.

Denmark seizes bronze advantage

On a low-scoring opening day full of setbacks, Denmark emerged as one of the few teams to make real gains in the fight for bronze against Belgium at this stage.

Nadja Aaboe Sloth and Favour Gersdorf posted 71.23% – the third-highest mark of the day – and Rikke Dupont and Grand Galiano added a dependable 70%, giving Denmark a solid safety net if either of tomorrow’s riders falters.

Belgium, by contrast, had little to cheer. Championship veteran Domien Michiels and Intermezzo Van Het Meerdaalhof underperformed on 68.65%, finishing in the lower half of the day’s leaderboard. Charlotte Defalque and her 19-year-old partner Botticelli, expected to provide the drop score, came in just behind on 68.48%.

Looking ahead, Belgium’s Larissa Paulis and Flambeau could challenge Andreas Helgstrand and Jovian – but not by the 3% needed to overturn Denmark’s advantage.

That would leave Belgium’s anchors, breakout stars Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus, with the daunting task of out-scoring individual medal favourites Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle, and by a clear margin, if they are to clinch their country’s first-ever championship medal.

Could they do it? They’ve already surpassed expectations this season, but unless Denmark’s final riders make obvious mistakes, the gap looks too wide.

