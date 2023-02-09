



The best numnahs for showing are discreet. Showing requires a smart appearance and, usually, the less fussy designs are preferred as this prevents attention being taken away from your horse, which allows you to show him off at his best. This is why numnahs are shaped with the saddle and cover a much smaller area than saddle pads or dressage squares.

Showing saddles are usually straighter cut than a GP saddle, which allows you to show off the shoulder, so when selecting a numnah you should consider the shape of your saddle. To keep with the discreet look, choose a numnah that’s the same colour as your saddle – most showing tack is brown.

LeMieux Acavallo Showing Numnah

Colours: Brown | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £114.95 |

This suede-effect numnah has hypoallergenic gel on the underside (image shown inside out) that provides a non-slip shock absorbing layer. It’s edged discretely with luxurious Merino lambswool. Machine washable at 30°C.

Supreme Products Numnah

Colours: Brown or black | Sizes: 12–18in | RRP: £26 |

This straight cut double fleece numnah has a cut-back head and will mould to your saddle, creating a soft and luxurious fit. The attachments are hidden to give a really smart appearance. Machine washable.

Hy Equestrian Competition Numnah

Colours: Brown, black or white | Sizes: Cob/full | RRP: £25.99 |

Available in dressage and GP cuts, this numnah has a high wither and a clear spine. The straps have easy-to-use touch tape closures. Machine washable at 30°C.

Rhinegold Cotton Quilted Numnah

Colours: Brown, black, white, green, navy, purple, raspberry, red, sky blue, tangerine or turquoise | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £16.95 |

These cotton numnahs are a classic diamond style and shape, with touch-tape attachments and a taped spine. They have a lightweight foam filling for additional comfort.

Shires Arma Fully Lined Numnah

Colours: Brown or black | Sizes: 15–16½in or 17–18in | RRP: £38.99 |

This numnah is fully lined with fleece to offer soft cushioning and reduce pressure under the whole saddle area while also increasing airflow. It has a foam core under the saddle section for enhanced comfort, while 3D technology reduces bulk at the spine and increases airflow. The girth guides are fixed, while the retaining straps have touch-tape closures. Machine washable.

Griffin Nuumed Non HiWither Lightweight Show Numnah

Colours: Brown or black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £93.61 |

This traditional show numnah is fully lined with British wool to aid relief of key pressure points. It’s shaped to follow the contours of the spine and is also available in a high wither option. It has rolled edges, long velcro attachment tabs. Machine washable.

