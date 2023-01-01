



Whether you’re shopping on a tight budget or you’re looking for a cheap saddle pad for everyday wear or to keep as a handy spare, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best saddle pads on a budget – all under £30 but starting at just £15.99.

Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you won’t find a great general purpose saddle pad, but you will have to make a few compromises. You might not have as many colour choices, but you’ll also unlikely have access to as many technical materials. If this doesn’t matter to you, then it’s just important to make sure you have a saddle pad that will stand up to regular wear and washing. Touch-tape or Velcro tabs are also a really handy feature as it makes attaching the pad much simpler.

Best saddle pads under £30

Elico Newington Saddle Pad

Colours: Berry/purple | Sizes: One size | RRP: £27.50 |

This ombre-style saddlecloth is made of a polyester satin with a foam and polyfill filling. It has a quick-dry mesh lining and features a binding and rope trim to finish.

View now at equus.co.uk

Hy Signature GP Saddle Pad

Colours: Navy | Sizes: Pony/cob or cob/full | RRP: £21.99 |

This saddle pad features moisture-wicking mesh, a raised wither design and touch-tape saddle straps and girth loops. The blue edging and contrasting red rope braiding matches other items in the Signature range.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Derby House Pro GP Saddle Pad

Colours: Peacock or plum | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £24.99 |

Lightweight and machine washable, this saddle pad is cut with a high wither to alleviate any pressure. It’s made from a breathable but hardwearing polycotton and is padded with polyfill. The straps all fasten with touch-tape for ease. Matching items also available.

View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Equisential Cotton Quilted Saddlecloth

Colours: Black, navy, green, white, red, purple/navy or pink/white | Sizes: Pony or full | RRP: £21.95 |

This hard-wearing and durable saddlecloth has Velcro retaining straps and girth loops for a secure fit. It is machine washable at 30°C.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Mark Todd Piped Saddle Pad

Colours: Black, burgundy, navy, purple or royal | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £16.98 |

This all-purpose saddle pad features a restraining girth loop and touch-tape strap to prevent the saddle from slipping. Machine washable on a cool cycle.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Shires Lite Saddlecloth

Colours: Black, burgundy, navy, purple or royal | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £15.99 |

This classic saddlecloth is made from easy-care fabric for a smart appearance. It features a touch-tape top retaining strap and has a contoured shape for good clearance. Machine washable.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or sportsdirect.com

Roma Grand Prix All Purpose Numnah

Colours: Black, burgundy, navy, purple or royal | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £26.25 |

This simple numnah is made with a soft, cotton drill and finished off with a quilted diamond design. It features touch-tape tabs on the side and fixed retaining girth loops. Machine washable.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Gallop Quilted Saddle Pad

Colours: Black, purple, pink, sky blue, white, red or navy | Sizes: Pony/cob or full | RRP: £16.99 |

This quilted pad has a high-density diamond quilting, a retaining girth strap and a touch-tape fastening on the top strap.

View now at viovet.co.uk

