The best softshell jackets for horse riders are designed to cope with those cool and showery days that are so common in Britain during spring, summer and autumn. A great softshell jacket will be lightweight, but able to cope with a blustery shower, keeping the wearing warm and dry without overheating. Some jackets come with hoods, which may be removable, or designed so they can be tucked away when not needed. Other nice touches include good size pockets, preferably with zips so you don’t find you’ve lost a glove or pair of keys when you need them.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product testers

The softshell jackets in this group test were trialled by the Wild Farm Equestrian team. Wild Farm Equestrian is run by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson, along with a dedicated team of grooms that produces young dressage horses right through to grand prix, alongside running a successful livery business. Overall, the team were impressed with the jackets supplied in this group test, with very little negative to say about any of them.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best softshell jackets for riders 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £115.00

“This is a very stylish, slim fitting, lightweight softshell jacket that stood up really well to everyday use and washed well afterwards. It is extremely lightweight, but coped with many a light shower. I really like the fact that it was light enough to wear in multiple situations and performed well on its own, being fairly wind resistant, but was light enough to put a thin jumper underneath when needed.”

10/10

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £80

“A smart jacket with a very feminine appearance that looks more expensive than it is due to the beautiful rose gold detailing. The fit and flare style makes the back of the jacket very comfortable and ideal for riding as it sits perfectly over the saddle. It’s perfect for riding on chilly days as it holds on to the heat but doesn’t make you hot at the same time. It also washes well at 30 degrees, which removed all typical horse/yard stains – brilliant!”

9/10

RRP: £112.00

“I really liked the style and shape jacket of this jacket and thought that it had really nice details. It’s a really smart jacket, that keeps you warm and is suitable for all occasions. I love the colour and style, but the sizing was a little small so you might want to go up a size when ordering.”

9/10

RRP: £99.99

“This smart looking jacket comes in really nice colours and I liked the Ariat logo. It is a really comfortable jacket, that makes a great lightweight layer or a single layer on a cooler day. It provides good protection from the wind and showers. I really like the colour and style, a hood would make it even better. The fit is on the generous side.”

9/10

RRP: £389

“This jacket is beautifully made from top quality fabric with a very tailored fit. It is exceptionally comfortable to wear and performed well in every situation it was tested in. I loved the shape, style and design of the jacket and you can tell instantly that it is a top of the range product. Sadly, this is reflected in its price, and I think that would put it out of the reach of the average horse owner.”

8/10

RRP: £97.75

“I found this jacket was an essential piece of equipment for daily training as it is windproof and waterproof. It is really comfortable and stretchy while riding or working around the yard. It is a very lightweight jacket with a stylish and professional look. I tested it in heavy rain and it kept me completely dry and warm. I really like the style. It’s a great mid-season jacket.”

8/10

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

