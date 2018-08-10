Welcome to our group test of softshell jackets suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the busy Wild Farm Equestrian team, which is lead by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson. Find out what they thought below.

Eqclusive’s official description

The VESTRUM Warm Up Jacket Himeji is a high quality jacket that has a waterproof softshell outer layer and anti-pilling fleece inner, with a quilted hood and shoulder detail.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

The thing that hits you first is the sheer quality of the fabric and the construction. It is beautifully made with a very tailored fit.

Overview of performance

This jacket is exceptionally comfortable to wear and performed well in each situation it was tested in.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I loved the shape, style and design of the jacket and you can tell instantly that it is a top of the range product. Sadly, this is reflected in its price, and I think that would put it out of the reach of the average horse owner. This is a real shame as it is a fantastic jacket. Also the two way zip did have a habit of opening slightly at the bottom when riding so possibly this could be improved.