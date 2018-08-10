Welcome to our group test of softshell jackets suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the busy Wild Farm Equestrian team, which is lead by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson. Find out what they thought below.

Equestrian Stockholm’s official description

The popular Equestrian Stockholm softshell spring jacket jacket is now available in a new stretchy softshell fabric that is both wind and water repellent. This is truly the ultimate riding jacket suitable for spring, summer or autumn. It features chrome zippers from the quality brand YKK with Equestrian Stockholm’s own zipper puller.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

I really liked the style and shape jacket of this jacket and thought that it had really nice details.

Overview of performance

This really smart jacket, that keeps you warm and is suitable for all occasions.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

Love the colour and style, but the sizing was a little small so you might want to go up a size when ordering.