Welcome to our group test of softshell jackets suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the busy Wild Farm Equestrian team, which is lead by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson. Find out what they thought below.

Ariat’s official description

The New Team Softshell jacket offers practicality as well as performance. It is made from a smooth twill softshell, which is both wind and water resistant, with microfleece backing for additional comfort. Combining functional features such as a mock collar and zippered hand pockets with a flattering fit and smart colour block and logo detailing, this lightweight jacket ensures comfort and flexibility, making it perfect for hacking, training and working in.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

I thought this smart looking jacket came in really nice colours and I liked the Ariat logo.

Overview of performance

This is a really comfortable jacket, that makes a great lightweight layer or a single layer on a cooler day. It provides good protection from the wind and showers.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I really like the colour and style, a hood would make it even better. The fit is on the generous side.