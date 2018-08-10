Welcome to our group test of softshell jackets suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the busy Wild Farm Equestrian team, which is lead by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson. Find out what they thought below.

Horseware’s offical description

The super cool and lightweight Horseware Eliza Waterproof Softshell jacket comes in a choice of beautiful colours: vintage pink or French navy. It is fully waterproof and breathable, which makes it the perfect spring/summer/autumn jacket. It features taped seams, zipped side pockets, super cool printed lining and bottom hem toggles to enhance fit with piped detail on style lines. It also has a hidden hood, which is neatly tucked away into the neck of the jacket until it is needed.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

The first impressions of the Horseware Eliza Waterproof Softshell are of a very comfortable and appealing jacket.

Overview of performance

I found it an essential piece of equipment for daily training as it is windproof and waterproof. It is really comfortable and stretchy while riding or working around the yard. It is a very lightweight jacket with a nice appearance. The jacket that I tested was navy blue with white details around the zips, which gives a stylish and professional look.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

The fabric is as described, you can certainly feel its benefits from wearing it. I tested it in heavy rain and it kept me completely dry and warm. I really like the style. It’s a great mid-season jacket.