Welcome to our group test of softshell jackets suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the busy Wild Farm Equestrian team, which is lead by dressage trainer and competitor Keith Robertson. Find out what they thought below.

Caldene’s official description

Made from a technical three-layer water-repellent fabric, the inside of the Caldene Sofia Softshell jacket is crafted using a bonded fleece backing for added warmth and protection from the elements. The shaped centre back pleat makes this jacket ideal for wear both in and out of the saddle. Articulated sleeves with sleek stretch storm cuffs provide the next level of defence against the winter weather. This jacket is finished with a metallic rose gold two way front zip and two rose gold lower zipped pockets.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

A smart jacket with a very feminine look. It looks more expensive than it is due to the beautiful rose gold detailing.

Overview of performance

The fit and flare style makes the back of the jacket very comfortable and ideal for riding as it sits perfectly over the saddle. It’s perfect for riding on chilly days as it holds on to the heat but doesn’t make you hot at the same time. It also washes well at 30 degrees, which removed all typical horse / yard stains – brilliant!

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I personally don’t like the extra hand warmers attached to the sleeves as it doesn’t really suit the elegant style of the jacket and they got in the way of my gloves. I really like the rose gold detailing, which looks stylish with the pale grey fabric, and the fact that the rose gold zip was double ended so it didn’t gather up when sat down.