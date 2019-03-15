When you’re choosing for the best hoof oil or conditioner for your horse, it’s important to consider your motivations for doing so. If you are trying to improve the condition of soft or brittle hooves, it’s wise to consult your farrier as some applications may be more of a hindrance than help, and certainly no replacement for good feeding and management. However, when the hooves’ natural wet/dry cycle is interrupted by typical British weather, a hoof oil or conditioner can be of great help. You should also consider the method of application that is required — if your horse tends to fidget, it’ll be worth investing in a product that is quick- and easy-to-apply to avoid hassle and waste. If your main reason for dressing his hooves is to look good when going to a show, choose one that looks smart and is the right colour.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best hoof oils and conditioners 2019

*BEST IN TEST & BEST VALUE*

RRP £10.95 for 200ml

“The brush worked really well and the dressing came out in a good foam that got to all the areas of the hoof. As a conditioner, it really moistened the hooves and worked really well after work to keep the hooves soft and protected.”

8/10

RRP £9.99 for 500ml

“I found that the balm coated the hooves well, was easy to use with a normal hoof brush and left the hooves looking nourished.”

8/10

RRP £12.95 for 300ml

“This applied to the hoof well and did a good job, but to me it seemed like a high-end, specialist product rather than a standard everyday hoof oil.”

7/10

RRP £6.50 for 250g

“This worked well and looked smart enough to go to a show in. It lasted well, but you did have to make sure that you had a good coating on the brush before applying.”

7/10

RRP £30.99 for 1l

“I found this good to apply and a good all-round standard product. I like that it comes in a good sized tub, but I hoped that it would be more impressive than it was.”

7/10

Equi Life Solution4 Feet

RRP £17.01 for 500ml

“It easier to apply than some others tested as it was more oily, although I found I wasted a bit. It looked really nice on the feet and was good for everyday use.”

7/10

Meet the product tester

Rob Waine is a professional dressage rider and trainer based in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, where he runs a successful livery and training yard. He has won three regional titles, a national title, been placed at the winter championships and has represented Great Britain at small tour level.

