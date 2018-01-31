If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the special equestrian lady in your life, then check out our selection of presents that are sure to be appreciated...



A solid sterling silver bangle with a riding whip at the centre, which also cleverly acts as the clip of the clasp. It resembles all the detail of the real thing and is hand cast in solid sterling silver.

Buy now: Exclusive Sterling Silver Riding Whip Bangle from £95



This decorative browband will add some sparkle to your loved one’s everyday bridle. The Topaz diamante is placed on a padded, brown, curved browband and will be enjoyed both by the receiver and their horse.

Buy now: JHL Topaz Diamante Padded Browband from £15.79



A modern, stylised creation based on a half snaffle bit with added sparkling cubic zirconia. This necklace comes with a good quality, adjustable silver chain fastening at 16 and 18 inches in length.

Buy now: Silver Snaffle Bit Pendant with CZ Diamonds from £39



This crystal barrel vase is engraved in the UK using traditional sandblast techniques. It comes in a gift carton and can hold some red roses to make your Valentine’s Day extra romantic.

Buy now: Crystal Barrel Vase with Horse Head from £32.50



An oversize scarf made of polyester, which can be enjoyed all year around. It comes in a huge range of colours and different horsey patterns to suit the taste of whoever you are treating.

Buy now: GFM Animal Print Scarf from £6.49



This box contain Hawkins organic winter warmer wash, show proof glossifier, a pair of Dublin Argyle socks and Hawkins organic stable hands. It will be enjoyed by both the lady in your life as well as her horse.

Buy now: The Stable Box Luxury Horse & Rider Gift Box from £34.99



This gold and silver plated stock pin with safety clasp comes supplied in a gift box and will make someone very happy this Valentine’s Day. It is well detailed with added diamante making this pin extra special.

Buy now: Gold stock pin from £14.39



This oak photo-frame has a metal pewter ‘Born to Ride’ plaque at the top and can be personalised with your own special engraved message at the bottom. It can be complemented with love heart detailing for full Valentine’s Day impact.

Buy now: Personalised Engraved Solid Oak Photoframe from £24.99

Thinking of treating your Valentine to a candlelit dinner at home? These candles — individually handcrafted using recycled horseshoes — is just the ticket.

Buy now: Horseshoe candle holder from £12.99

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday

