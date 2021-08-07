Down to the wire: jump-off to decide Olympic team showjumping gold





Sweden and the US are set to jump off for the gold in a thrilling conclusion to the Olympic team showjumping final at the Tokyo Olympics.

As the last combination into the arena, Penelope Leprevost and Vancouver De Lanlore went in with France on a team total of two faults, and in gold-medal position.

With Sweden and the US both on eight faults, she could afford a fence down, but the 12-year-old stallion had the first part of the double down at fence three, and then stopped at the second part.

A second refusal meant elimination, leaving Belgium to take the bronze.

Under the new format, all three riders will take part in the jump-off, in the same order as they rode in the Olympic showjumping team competition, to decide who takes gold and silver.

Sweden had been favourites to win the gold as until today, they had not had a pole down between them all week; they were the only country to clock up three clears in yesterday’s (6 August) team qualifier.

Malin Baryard-Johnsson (Indiana), Peder Fredricson (All In) and Henrik von Eckermann (King Edward) had also all made it through to the jump-off to decide the Olympic showjumping individual medals on Wednesday (4 August) with Peder and All In claiming the silver medal behind Great Britain’s gold medal-winning Ben Maher.

“Our horses have been unbelievable,” said Malin yesterday. “I think we all have the same feeling that so far it’s felt quite easy in every round in there, even though we’ve had to try hard of course, but they’re jumping so well – all of them, in every round.

“But you know, there are many horses jumping well tonight and we start from scratch tomorrow so anything can happen.”

No US riders made it to the individual final, but 13 faults in yesterday’s qualifier saw them through to today; Jessica Springsteen and Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve had four faults, as did Laura Kraut (Baloutinue) and McLain Ward (Contagious) while McLain also added a time-fault in the qualifying round.

