



Judges have been confirmed for the 2021 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) to be held at the All England Showground, Hickstead, from Wednesday 20 to Sunday 25 July 2021.

The judges are as follows:

Coloured horses (ride) — Mr N Arnold

Coloured horses (conf) and coloured supreme — Mrs G Andrews

Coloured ponies (show) — Mr P Cooper (show)

Coloured ponies (conf) and coloured supreme — Mr W Morris

Working hunter ponies — Mr A Evans (jump) and Mrs Z L Micallef MBE (conf)

Show hunter ponies — Mr C Hunnable (show) and Mrs J Jefferson (conf)

Pure-bred Arabs — Miss S Turner

Hackneys — Mr C Purver

UKPH M&M young riders and amateur — Mrs R Young OBE (show) and Miss J Brace (conf)

Ladies hunter and amateur riding horses — Mrs A Levy (ride) and Mr S Reynolds (conf)

Hunters, lightweights (ride) — Mrs L Jones

Middleweights (ride) — Ms B Thomas

Heavyweights (ride) — Mr I Smeeth

Hunters (conf) — Mr M Maryan

WCF Best Shod award — Mr S Cox-Rusbridge

BSPS Heritage M&M open — Mrs M Cole (show) and Mrs J Godden (conf)

BSPS Heritage M&M lead rein and first ridden — Miss V De Quincey (show) and Mrs M Young (conf)

Amateur hunter — Mr N Collins and Mrs J Banks

Working hunter — Miss M Underwood (ride) and Mrs V Cobham (conf)

Riding horses — Mrs L Jones (ride) and Miss M Hennessy (conf)

M&M WHP — Mrs B McGrath (jump) and Mr R Hunt (conf)

Small hunter — Mrs L Daly (ride) and The Hon Mrs H Cavendish (conf)

Hacks — Mr I Smeeth (ride) and Mrs V Appell (conf)

Intermediates (all types) — Miss V De Quincey (show) and Mr C Yates (conf)

Pretty Polly — Mrs N Turner and Mrs E Livesey

Miniatures — Mrs V Huddlestone S

SADL classes — Mrs R Keeling and Mrs J Dean

Part-bred Arabs — Miss S Turner (ride) and Mrs J Godden (conf)

Maxi cobs — Miss M Underwood (ride) and Mr M Maryan (conf)

Show pony lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type — Mrs J Ryde-Rogers (show) and Mrs M Cole (conf)

Show ponies — Mrs E Tate (show) and Mrs A Jones (conf)

Nursery stakes — Mr S Somers (conf) and Mrs V Appell (jump)

Intermediate working hunter — Mrs V Appell (conf) and Mr S Somers (jumping)

Cobs — Mrs S Coward (ride) and Mr S Ashton (conf)

Working show horses, amateur hacks and amateur maxi cob — Miss J Owen (ride) and Mr T Wiggett (conf)

Amateur Cobs — Miss M Bowling (ride) and Miss S Holliday (conf)

Light Trade Turnouts — Mr N Fuller

Supreme ridden horse and pony championships — Mrs D Williams, Mr F Grunnill and Mrs F Townley

