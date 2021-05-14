List of 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show showing judges





Judges have been confirmed for the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show, which runs from from 1 — 4 July 2021 at Windsor Castle.

As well as international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, Royal Windsor is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar.

Showing entries close on the 14 May 2021.

2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show showing judges

Appaloosas — P Stringer

Anglo and part-bred Arab ridden — J Conifey

Pure-bred Arab ridden — P Hollings (ride/show) and J A Bridges (conformation)

Pure-bred Arab in-hand and ridden — J Court

BDS Concours d’Elegance — D Hesketh

Driving for the Disabled — C R Jacobs

Cleveland Bays — E Worthy

Novice cobs — M Richardson and S Hollings

Open cobs — L Whitehall and S Hollings

Amateur cobs and hacks — M Richardson and A Brooke

In-hand coloureds — R Green

Ridden coloureds — W Murray and E Green

Mini show ponies — G Kobbe and S Holliday

Hackneys — N Wray

Ridden hacks — N Turner and A Mickleburgh

Haflingers — V Oakley-Pope

Four-year-old hunters — J Wormall and T Holderness-Roddam

Amateur hunters — K H M Barley and W Phipps

Novice hunters — D Bennett and J Geake

Small hunters and ladies hunters — R King and N D B Peel MFH

Working hunters — R Thomas and A Varley

Intermediates — J Briers and D Park

Ladies side-saddle — H Hillard MFH

Lead rein of hunter type — M Bevan-Jones and N Oliver

Light trade turnouts — C R Jacobs

Lusitanos — Lady Sylvia Loch

Overall M&M in-hand supreme — A G Loriston-Clarke

M&M in-hand — Connemara — B McGrath

Dales — B Williams

Dartmoor — N Shuttleworth

Exmoor — S Wooderson

Fell — J Crane

Highland — V Osborne-Antolovi

New Forest — J P Price

Shetland — S J Seward

Welsh section A and Welsh section B — D Waller

Welsh section C and Welsh section D — L Barsoum-Allen

M&M ridden — C Dew and R Newman

M&M working hunter ponies — C M Whiteley and K Walker

mini M&Ms — S Thomas and R S James

Novice show ponies — C Eccles and S Wiseman

Polo ponies — A G Fanshawe

Private driving — C R Jacobs

RDA Fancy Dress — Lady de Mauley and C M Brooks

Riding horses — V Smith and G Goss

Amateur riding horses — V Smith and A Brooke

ROR in-hand — W Phipps

ROR ridden show horse — S Dixon, T Bailey and R Ramsay

Senior showing in-hand — A D Evans and B Moore

Senior showing ridden — C Yates and G Holder

Services Team Jumping – Farrier Award — J P Blurton

Show hunter ponies — M Bevan-Jones and N Oliver

Show ponies — S Harrison and D Gregson

Side-saddle concours d’Elegance — J Strange

Spanish horses — A Chamberlain

Sport horses — J Keen

Working hunter ponies — P C Stirling and P Cook

Working show horses — S Perham and J Cooper

