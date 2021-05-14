List of 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show showing judges

Judges have been confirmed for the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show, which runs from from 1 — 4 July 2021 at Windsor Castle.
As well as international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, Royal Windsor is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar.
Showing entries close on the 14 May 2021.
2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show showing judges
Appaloosas — P Stringer
Anglo and part-bred Arab ridden — J Conifey
Pure-bred Arab ridden — P Hollings (ride/show) and J A Bridges (conformation)
Pure-bred Arab in-hand and ridden — J Court
BDS Concours d’Elegance — D Hesketh
Driving for the Disabled — C R Jacobs
Cleveland Bays — E Worthy
Novice cobs — M Richardson and S Hollings
Open cobs — L Whitehall and S Hollings
Amateur cobs and hacks — M Richardson and A Brooke
In-hand coloureds — R Green
Ridden coloureds — W Murray and E Green
Mini show ponies — G Kobbe and S Holliday
Hackneys — N Wray
Ridden hacks — N Turner and A Mickleburgh
Haflingers — V Oakley-Pope
Four-year-old hunters — J Wormall and T Holderness-Roddam
Amateur hunters — K H M Barley and W Phipps
Novice hunters — D Bennett and J Geake
Small hunters and ladies hunters — R King and N D B Peel MFH
Working hunters — R Thomas and A Varley
Intermediates — J Briers and D Park
Ladies side-saddle — H Hillard MFH
Lead rein of hunter type — M Bevan-Jones and N Oliver
Light trade turnouts — C R Jacobs
Lusitanos — Lady Sylvia Loch
Overall M&M in-hand supreme — A G Loriston-Clarke
M&M in-hand — Connemara — B McGrath
Dales — B Williams
Dartmoor — N Shuttleworth
Exmoor — S Wooderson
Fell — J Crane
Highland — V Osborne-Antolovi
New Forest — J P Price
Shetland — S J Seward
Welsh section A and Welsh section B — D Waller
Welsh section C and Welsh section D — L Barsoum-Allen
M&M ridden — C Dew and R Newman
M&M working hunter ponies — C M Whiteley and K Walker
mini M&Ms — S Thomas and R S James
Novice show ponies — C Eccles and S Wiseman
Polo ponies — A G Fanshawe
Private driving — C R Jacobs
RDA Fancy Dress — Lady de Mauley and C M Brooks
Riding horses — V Smith and G Goss
Amateur riding horses — V Smith and A Brooke
ROR in-hand — W Phipps
ROR ridden show horse — S Dixon, T Bailey and R Ramsay
Senior showing in-hand — A D Evans and B Moore
Senior showing ridden — C Yates and G Holder
Services Team Jumping – Farrier Award — J P Blurton
Show hunter ponies — M Bevan-Jones and N Oliver
Show ponies — S Harrison and D Gregson
Side-saddle concours d’Elegance — J Strange
Spanish horses — A Chamberlain
Sport horses — J Keen
Working hunter ponies — P C Stirling and P Cook
Working show horses — S Perham and J Cooper
