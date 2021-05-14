{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
List of 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show showing judges

    • Judges have been confirmed for the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show, which runs from from 1 — 4 July 2021 at Windsor Castle.

    As well as international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, Royal Windsor is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar.

    Showing entries close on the 14 May 2021.

    Appaloosas — P Stringer

    Anglo and part-bred Arab ridden — J Conifey

    Pure-bred Arab ridden — P Hollings (ride/show) and J A Bridges (conformation)

    Pure-bred Arab in-hand and ridden — J Court

    BDS Concours dElegance — D Hesketh

    Driving for the Disabled — C R Jacobs

    Cleveland Bays — E Worthy

    Novice cobs — M Richardson and S Hollings

    Open cobs — L Whitehall and S Hollings

    Amateur cobs and hacks — M Richardson and A Brooke

    In-hand coloureds — R Green

    Ridden coloureds — W Murray and E Green

    Mini show ponies — G Kobbe and S Holliday

    Hackneys — N Wray

    Ridden hacks — N Turner and A Mickleburgh

    Haflingers — V Oakley-Pope

    Four-year-old hunters — J Wormall and T Holderness-Roddam

    Amateur hunters — K H M Barley and W Phipps

    Novice hunters — D Bennett and J Geake

    Small hunters and ladies hunters — R King and N D B Peel MFH

    Working hunters — R Thomas and A Varley

    Intermediates — J Briers and D Park

    Ladies side-saddle — H Hillard MFH

    Lead rein of hunter type — M Bevan-Jones and N Oliver

    Light trade turnouts — C R Jacobs

    Lusitanos — Lady Sylvia Loch

    Overall M&M in-hand supreme — A G Loriston-Clarke

    M&M in-hand — Connemara — B McGrath

    Dales — B Williams

    Dartmoor — N Shuttleworth

    Exmoor — S Wooderson

    Fell — J Crane

    Highland — V Osborne-Antolovi

    New Forest — J P Price

    Shetland — S J Seward

    Welsh section A and Welsh section B — D Waller

    Welsh section C and Welsh section D — L Barsoum-Allen

    M&M ridden — C Dew and R Newman

    M&M working hunter ponies — C M Whiteley and K Walker

    mini M&Ms — S Thomas and R S James

    Novice show ponies — C Eccles and S Wiseman

    Polo ponies — A G Fanshawe

    Private driving — C R Jacobs

    RDA Fancy Dress — Lady de Mauley and C M Brooks

    Riding horses — V Smith and G Goss

    Amateur riding horses — V Smith and A Brooke

    ROR in-hand — W Phipps

    ROR ridden show horse — S Dixon, T Bailey and R Ramsay

    Senior showing in-hand — A D Evans and B Moore

    Senior showing ridden — C Yates and G Holder

    Services Team Jumping – Farrier Award — J P Blurton

    Show hunter ponies — M Bevan-Jones and N Oliver

    Show ponies — S Harrison and D Gregson

    Side-saddle concours dElegance — J Strange

    Spanish horses — A Chamberlain

    Sport horses — J Keen

    Working hunter ponies — P C Stirling and P Cook

    Working show horses — S Perham and J Cooper

