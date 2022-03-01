



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Uvex Tocsen Crash Sensor Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Ease of use: 6/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Uvex Price as reviewed: £79.99

Uvex Tocsen Crash Sensor

The Uvex Tocsen Crash Sensor is a small device that attaches to your riding hat – or other sports helmet – behind the ear. It works in conjunction with an app that stores your emergency contacts and, in the event of a fall, can send them an alert.

The sensor arrived in a small box that contained the sensor (which is available in black or pink), a charging lead, attaching sticker, instruction sheet and two decorative stickers. The sensor needs charging for two hours before you can use it. This was easy enough as it connects to a standard USB charger. When I plugged it in I did expect a little light to appear to say it was on, so at first I wasn’t sure it was charging. Then after fiddling about with it I realised it made a jingle noise once it was plugged in and charging, which was helpful.

Once charged, I set about attaching it to my hat. This was probably the easiest part of the setup process. All I had to do was use the double-sided sticker provided to position and secure it. I have a leather-look helmet and was worried it might damage the covering, but I’ve removed it to check and you’d never have known it was there.

The app can be downloaded for free onto any iOS or Android device and this was simple. Setting it up was a little more complicated and there weren’t detailed instructions in English. I filled in my details – I had to add my emergency contacts manually, as although the app picked up my contact list I seemed to be unable to select them – and then connected to the sensor via Bluetooth. I also had trouble selecting some of the settings, such as setting my gender, so although this was annoying, it wasn’t an important setting so I didn’t mind. It just means all the messages sent to my contacts refer to me in the male form.

When you add an emergency contact, it sends them a text but doesn’t say who it’s from. I hadn’t pre-warned my friend I was adding her, so at first she thought the text was spam, so I’d advise giving your contacts a heads-up before you start. Contacts can download the app, too, but this isn‘t essential and we tested using the text feature.

The app allows you to simulate a fall, so that you and your contacts can see what to expect. It took me quite a few tries to successfully run the simulation, but I think this was user error as I’ve ran multiple since to show friends at the yard with no problem. This time the message did explain who it was from and that I was running a simulation. When you fall, the app will give you 30 seconds to say you’re OK and cancel the alert before sending a message to your contacts. If in that time you’re getting yourself up and catching your horse, you can notify them after but it allows you to prevent the worry if you’re quick. If you don’t have mobile signal where you ride, there is also a feature that alerts your contacts if you haven’t logged your return by your expected return time.

The sensor is small but quite noticeable. I forgot it was there, but everyone I rode out with noticed it and asked what it was. Once it’s attached, you can’t take it off without replacing the sticker and only one is provided. This means you couldn’t take it off for competing or to charge the device. I leave my hat at the yard, so I’ll have to remember to bring it home when I want to charge it. However, so far the battery has lasted really well – it claims to last three months with average use – so this shouldn’t be an issue.

To use the device when you’re riding, all you need to do is turn on your Bluetooth and connect to the device. I also run the Equilab app while I’m hacking, so I was worried about the two draining my battery, but it doesn’t use as much battery as I anticipated.

I haven’t fallen off yet (touch wood) while using the sensor, so I haven’t been able to test first-hand what happens in the event of a fall, but the simulation has given me reassurance that it will work. I was hoping to fool it into thinking I’d fallen off, but it turns out you can’t test it (or accidentally activate it) by leaving your hat lying around or throwing it onto a pile of coats, which is probably for the best. When it’s drier I will dive off the side of my pony and report back.

Although I had a few teething problems setting it up and using the app, I can really see how the Uvex Tocsen Crash Sensor would be handy to have. I mostly hack, live alone and am often one of the last to leave the yard in the evening during the summer. If I didn’t return from a hack it’s quite possible that no one would notice for a good while, so for someone like me it could be a life-saver. Equally, if you have a child hacking out it can give you peace of mind. The only thing I would change is being able to take it on and off more easily – I would love to be able to lend it to a friend or use it on another hat. I realise this might leave it vulnerable to coming detached, but if there was a way to do it I’d be keen to see it.

It retails at £79.99, which is a lot for a small device, but when you consider what it could do it’s harder to put a price on it. It looks like it will last a long time and although it was easy to remove, I think it’s unlikely to fall off.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a great bit of kit if you regularly hack alone.

View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested this device?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who she regularly hacks alone in woodland for hours at a time.

You might also be interested in:

8 apps no busy rider should ever be without Whether you’re a happy hacker or out competing every weekend, these apps will help you make the most of your

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.